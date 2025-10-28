Hosted by

Second Annual Miracle on 56th Street Silent Auction

Pick-up location

514 56th St, Kenosha, WI 53140, USA

Culver's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Culver's football, 2 cheese curd plushies, and coupons for a value basket and 2-scoop dish!

Ukulele
$15

Starting bid

Great Ukulele donated from Pacetti's Maestro of Music

Action Territory Family Pass
$20

Starting bid

Family pass for 4 for Action Territory! Includes laser tag, bumper cars, and virtual reality!

Pinot's Palette Gift Card and Painting
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Gift Certificate for $40, bottle of White Zinfandel, and a painting from Pinot's Palette!

$300 Gift Card to Varitay Studios Photography
$50

Starting bid

Gift Card to Varitay Studios Photography in Racine, WI

Raising Cane's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Included: NEED DESCRIPTION

Rhode Merchandise Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Rhode Center for the Arts water bottle, hat, t-shirt, ornament, and stickers!

Racine Zoo Passes
$15

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Racine Zoo and a $50 Casey's gift card.

Next Act Theatre Tickets
$15

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Next Act Theatre in Milwaukee, WI.

Coloring Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: 3 Kenosha Coloring Books from Studio Moonfall, Mandala Coloring Book, Markers and Colored Pencils!

Stranger Things Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Season 1 Collectible Cup, WSQK The Squawk Crewneck, Pin Set, Upside Down Blind Box Walkie Talkie


Ultimate Spa Day Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Native Sugar Cookie Body Wash, Burt’s Bees Lip Balm Gift Set, Charcoal Infused Loofah, Bath Bomb, EOS Peppermint Cashmere Lotion, Tree Hut Merry Mint Body Scrub, Face Masks


Hot Cocoa Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Christmas Sparkle Hot Cocoa Bombs, Chocolate Spoons, Peppermint Marshmallow Dunkers, Gingerbread Mug, Target Dog Mug, Peppermint & Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Set, Ghirardelli Christmas Chocolate Square


Holiday Baking Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes: Baking Spatula, Gingerbread House Cookie Cutter Set, Christmas Tree Bakeware, Holiday Potholder Set, Measuring Spoons, Measuring Cups


Movie Night Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: NEED DESCRIPTION

Musicals on the Screen Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: NEED DESCRIPTION

