Second Annual Mon Valley Paws Memorial Mile

About this event
Registration includes participation in the walk, a gift bag, refreshments, and a t-shirt if registered by July 11th.
Registration includes participation in the walk, a gift bag, refreshments, pet name on the back of shirt, and a t-shirt if registered by July 11th.
$25 minimum - names will be divided in 3 columns on the back of the shirt with the phrase "Gone Not Forgotten" above the names.
Registration includes participation in the walk and refreshments.
$
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