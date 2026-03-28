Mon Valley Paws

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Mon Valley Paws

About this event

Second Annual Mon Valley Paws Memorial Mile

140-150 Recreation Dr

Belle Vernon, PA 15012, USA

Adult Registration
$25

Registration includes participation in the walk, a gift bag, refreshments, and a t-shirt if registered by July 11th.

Adult Registration + Add Pet Name
$40

Registration includes participation in the walk, a gift bag, refreshments, pet name on the back of shirt, and a t-shirt if registered by July 11th.

Add Pet Name to back of T-shirt
Pay what you can

$25 minimum - names will be divided in 3 columns on the back of the shirt with the phrase "Gone Not Forgotten" above the names.

Kids 12 and under (No T-shirt)
Free

Registration includes participation in the walk and refreshments.

Add a donation for Mon Valley Paws

$

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