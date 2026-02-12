Second Annual NRESC Education Foundation Golf Outing

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About this event
Round of Golf, Lunch, and Reception
Round of Golf, Lunch, and Reception
Dinner reception at In The Drink
•Signage prominently displayed at reception, tee boxes, and check in areas
•Includes two foursomes
•Signage prominently displayed at reception and check in areas
•Includes one foursome
•Signage prominently displayed in the lunch area and on individual lunches
•Signage to be displayed on tee box of closest to the pin hole
•Signage to be displayed on tee box of longest drive hole
Signage to be displayed on cart throughout course on refreshment cart
•Signage to be displayed on tee box of assigned hole
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