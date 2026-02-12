NRESC Education Foundation

Hosted by

NRESC Education Foundation

About this event

Second Annual NRESC Education Foundation Golf Outing

209 Totowa Rd

Wayne, NJ 07470, USA

Foursome of Golfers
$780

Round of Golf, Lunch, and Reception

Individual Golfer
$195

Round of Golf, Lunch, and Reception

Dinner Reception Only
$65

Dinner reception at In The Drink

Event Sponsor
$2,500

Signage prominently displayed at reception, tee boxes, and check in areas

Includes two foursomes

Reception Sponsor
$1,500

Signage prominently displayed at reception and check in areas

Includes one foursome

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Signage prominently displayed in the lunch area and on individual lunches

Closet to the Pin Sponsor
$200

Signage to be displayed on tee box of closest to the pin hole  

Longest Drive Sponsor
$200

Signage to be displayed on tee box of longest drive hole  

Refreshment Cart Sponsor
$200

Signage to be displayed on cart throughout course on refreshment cart

Tee Sponsor
$125

Signage to be displayed on tee box of assigned hole  

Add a donation for NRESC Education Foundation

$

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