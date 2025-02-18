Project Aviator's Second Annual Pickleball and Silent Auction at The Broadmoor

Non Competitive Pickleball and Dinner/Drink/Live Music
$155
This Entry provides one entry into the non competitive tournament. Following the tournament will be dinner, one drink ticket, live music, and fun!
Dinner consists of: of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
This Entry provides one entry into the non competitive tournament. Following the tournament will be dinner, one drink ticket, live music, and fun!
Dinner consists of: of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
Competitive Pickleball and Dinner/Drink/Live Music
$155
This Entry provides one entry into the competitive tournament. Following the tournament will be dinner, one drink ticket, live music, and fun! Dinner consists of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
This Entry provides one entry into the competitive tournament. Following the tournament will be dinner, one drink ticket, live music, and fun! Dinner consists of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
Dinner Reception Only
$119
This ticket will grant one entry into the pickleball reception and silent auction event. Dinner, one drink ticket, and live music. Dinner consists of: of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
This ticket will grant one entry into the pickleball reception and silent auction event. Dinner, one drink ticket, and live music. Dinner consists of: of:
-CHEF ATTENDED TACO BAR (chicken and braised beef short rib). -CREPE STATION
-ONE DRINK TICKET
DONATE
$50
Flight Training Scholarship (2 entries)
$1,300
Donate $1,300 and we will run a specific $1,000 scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name. This scholarship comes with two entries to the event.
Donate $1,300 and we will run a specific $1,000 scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name. This scholarship comes with two entries to the event.
Banner Sponsor
$100
Have your company or personally designed banner hung and displayed at the Pickleball check in area! The banners will also be on display at the dinner reception.Donation is tax deductible.
Have your company or personally designed banner hung and displayed at the Pickleball check in area! The banners will also be on display at the dinner reception.Donation is tax deductible.
Court Sponsor
$100
Have a specific court be named after your company or desired cause. For the tournament the court assignments will be named in companies names with a banner on display at the specific court.
Have a specific court be named after your company or desired cause. For the tournament the court assignments will be named in companies names with a banner on display at the specific court.
Sponsor: Pickleball Clinic
$150
Sponsor the warm up clinic before the big tournament. Your name or companies name will be announced multiple times. The court that the warm up occurs on will have a banner with your logo or name on display.
Sponsor the warm up clinic before the big tournament. Your name or companies name will be announced multiple times. The court that the warm up occurs on will have a banner with your logo or name on display.
Written Exam Scholarship
$150
Donate $150 and we will run a specific scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name.
Donate $150 and we will run a specific scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name.
Bar and Band Sponsor
$1,000
Help offset the cost by donating to cover part of the cost to provide the bar and live band. Company or personal logo will be on display and will be recognized. Donation is tax deductible.
Help offset the cost by donating to cover part of the cost to provide the bar and live band. Company or personal logo will be on display and will be recognized. Donation is tax deductible.
Add a donation for Project Aviator Inc
$
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