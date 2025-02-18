Project Aviator's Second Annual Pickleball and Silent Auction at The Broadmoor

Donate $1,300 and we will run a specific $1,000 scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name. This scholarship comes with two entries to the event.

Donate $1,300 and we will run a specific $1,000 scholarship and announce the winner at the dinner reception. You can be an anonymous donor or have it be sponsored under your name or a company name. This scholarship comes with two entries to the event.

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