Second Annual Pollinator Project Gala

201 N Riverside Ave Suite C1

St Clair, MI 48079, USA

Premier Package
$2,500
groupTicketCaption

8 Event Tickets 8 Premium Raffle Tickets (Value of $20 Each) $100 General Raffle Tickets 6x8 Banner With Your Company Logo Company Logo on All Advertising Material and Gala Gift Bags, Charcuterie Board Centerpiece, and $800 of Farm Products to Share

Platinum Table Sponsor
$1,500
groupTicketCaption

Platinum Table Sponsor $1500 8 Event Tickets 8 Premium Raffle Tickets (Value of $20 Each) $100 General Raffle Tickets Banner With Your Company Logo Charcuterie Board Centerpiece $400 Of Farm Products to Share

Gold Table Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Gold Table Sponsor $1000 ​8 Event Tickets Name Listed on Gold Sponsor Signage Charcuterie Board Centerpiece $200 of Farm Products to Share

Corporate Banner
$250

Corporate Banner with your company logo $250

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing