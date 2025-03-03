Second Annual Rincon University Girls Volleyball Fundraiser

Entry and lunch for 2 foursomes (8 Players) Sponsor signage for two par 3 competitions. Sponsorship will include a $10,000 hole in one contest and one other prize on the chosen par 3 holes.

Entry and lunch for 2 foursomes (8 Players) Sponsor signage for two par 3 competitions. Sponsorship will include a $10,000 hole in one contest and one other prize on the chosen par 3 holes.

seeMoreDetailsMobile