Second Annual Rincon University Girls Volleyball Fundraiser

12000 E Tanque Verde Rd

Tucson, AZ 85749, USA

ACE SPONSOR
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Entry and lunch for 2 foursomes (8 Players) Sponsor signage for two par 3 competitions. Sponsorship will include a $10,000 hole in one contest and one other prize on the chosen par 3 holes.
EAGLE SPONSOR
$700
groupTicketCaption
Entry and lunch for 4 players, Sponsor for one par 3 competition, and signage for the chosen par 3 hole.
BIRDIE SPONSOR
$700
groupTicketCaption
Entry and lunch for 4 players, Sponsor for one long drive competition, and signage for the chosen long drive hole.
Teebox Sponsor
$400
Includes Golf for 1, cart, lunch, range balls, special recognition at the event, and tee box sign
Foursome
$300
groupTicketCaption
Includes golf for 4, lunch, cart, and range balls.
Individual Admission
$75
Includes golf for one, cart, range balls, and lunch.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing