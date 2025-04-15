Hudson Valley New York Black Nurses Association, Inc.
Second Annual Scholarships & Awards Luncheon
500 Veterans Memorial Dr
Pearl River, NY 10965, USA
General Admission
$110
General Admission grants access to the event, including amenities and activities.
General Admission (Sponsorship)
$110
Access to the event, along with amenities and activities, is provided by a sponsoring party. Please provide the names of the individuals who are being sponsored.
Students Admission
$75
General Admission grants access to the event, including amenities and activities.
Students Admission (Sponsorship)
$75
Access to the event, along with amenities and activities, is provided by a sponsoring party. Please provide the names of the student(s) being sponsored.
Children up to 13 years old
$50
General Admission grants access to the event, including amenities and activities.
Exhibitors Admission
$300
Exhibitors' Admission grants access to the event, which includes amenities, exhibition tables, and chairs.
