Second Annual Small Group Showcase at The Pittsburgh Winery | An A Cappella Cabaret

2809 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

Sponsor a Song
$100

Similar to the concept of sponsoring a hole in a golf outing fundraiser, we are offering the opportunity to sponsor one of the small groups on stage! Your name will be announced and placed in the program in exchange for your generous donation to our cause.

Sponsor our Printed Programs
$150

By sponsoring the cost of our printed programs, we will be able to utilize our finances toward other important expenses such as music purchases, director fees, coaching, rehearsal space rentals, and more!

Sponsor our Venue Rental
$500

By sponsoring the cost of our venue rental, we will be able to utilize our donations toward other important expenses such as music purchases, director fees, coaching, rehearsal space rentals, and more!

Become a Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more!

Become a Silver Sponsor
$1,500

With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more!

Become a Gold Sponsor
$2,500

With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more!

Become a Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more!

Become our Headline Sponsor
$5,000

With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more! Your name or logo will be prominently displayed on our programs, mentioned throughout the show, and also featured in our social media announcements.

Full Page Program Ad or Shout-out
$50

Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x1920 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]

Half Page Program Ad or Shout-out
$25

Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x960 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]

Quarter Page Program Ad or Shout-Out
$15

Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x480 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]

Add a donation for Vocal Confluence

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!