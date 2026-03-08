Second Annual Spring Faery Garden Party

About this event
Individual admission, standard seating, and access to either Build Your Own Bouquet OR Fairy Garden Planter station- Please specify which activity you will be participating in.
Individual admission, access to both creation stations, special seating with High Tea service and luxury dessert options
12 and under admission.
Does not include access to creation stations
Admission for six, access to both creation stations, special seating with High Tea service and luxury dessert options.
$
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