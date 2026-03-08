Spirit Night Coven

Hosted by

Spirit Night Coven

About this event

Second Annual Spring Faery Garden Party

25844 Old Spiral Hwy

Lewiston, ID 83501, USA

General Admission
$40

Individual admission, standard seating, and access to either Build Your Own Bouquet OR Fairy Garden Planter station- Please specify which activity you will be participating in.

VIP Admission
$60

Individual admission, access to both creation stations, special seating with High Tea service and luxury dessert options

Children's admission
$20

12 and under admission.

Does not include access to creation stations

VIP Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Admission for six, access to both creation stations, special seating with High Tea service and luxury dessert options.

Add a donation for Spirit Night Coven

$

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