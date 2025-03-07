Second Annual: Tunes for Tails

-Doors open early at 5:30 PM
-Enjoy 2 complimentary drinks
-Meet some adoptable shelter animals
-Reserved 6–8 person table for your party
-Exclusive access to one of our in-demand auction items
-Two extra entries into the door prize drawing
VIP Ticket
$150
-Doors open early at 5:30 PM
-Enjoy a complimentary drink upon arrival
-Meet some adoptable shelter animals
-Exclusive access to one of our in-demand auction items
-One extra entry into the door prize drawing
General Admission Ticket
$100
-Doors open at 6:30 PM
-Enjoy the full event experience with live music, auctions, and more!
