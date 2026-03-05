SECOND ANNUAL VETERANS ARCHIVES “HONORING OUR HEROES” GOLF OUTING

Hosted by
Support the mission of Veterans Archives while receiving premier visibility at the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Outing. Event Sponsors receive prominent logo placement on event signage, the event website, and promotional materials, along with recognition in all event communications.
Sponsors will also have the opportunity to speak during the event dinner, providing a chance to share your organization’s support for honoring and preserving the stories of our nation’s Veterans.
This sponsorship also includes one complimentary foursome entry in the tournament.
Your support helps Veterans Archives continue recording and preserving the stories of those who served so their experiences are never lost to history. 🇺🇸⛳
Your company name and logo will be displayed on golf carts starting on the front nine, giving your brand high visibility throughout the tournament while supporting the mission of Veterans Archives.
Your company name and logo will be displayed on golf carts starting on the back nine, giving your brand high visibility throughout the tournament while supporting the mission of Veterans Archives.
Promote your business while supporting the mission of Veterans Archives. Hole Sponsors receive company-branded signage at a designated hole, providing visibility to every golfer throughout the event. Sponsors are also welcome to set up a booth or table at the hole to interact with players, share information, or offer giveaways. Your business will also be recognized in the event program as a valued supporter of the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Outing.
Sponsor one of the featured on-course competitions during the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Outing, including Longest Drive (Men/Women), Longest Putt (Men/Women), or Closest to the Pin (Men/Women).
Each challenge is exclusively sponsored by one business, giving your company direct association with one of the tournament’s most exciting competitions. Hole Challenge Sponsors receive recognition in the event rules and printed program, highlighting your support for both the tournament and the mission of Veterans Archives.
These competitions are always a highlight for players and provide great visibility for your business while supporting our work to record and preserve the stories of America’s Veterans. 🇺🇸⛳
