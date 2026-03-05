SECOND ANNUAL VETERANS ARCHIVES “HONORING OUR HEROES” GOLF OUTING

Support the mission of Veterans Archives while receiving premier visibility at the Honoring Our Heroes Golf Outing. Event Sponsors receive prominent logo placement on event signage, the event website, and promotional materials, along with recognition in all event communications.





Sponsors will also have the opportunity to speak during the event dinner, providing a chance to share your organization’s support for honoring and preserving the stories of our nation’s Veterans.





This sponsorship also includes one complimentary foursome entry in the tournament.





Your support helps Veterans Archives continue recording and preserving the stories of those who served so their experiences are never lost to history. 🇺🇸⛳