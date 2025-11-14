Sales closed

SECOND CHANCE AUCTION

Pick-up location

206 Flintstone Dr, Canyon Lake, TX 78133, USA

HIVE CLASS: Honey Molecule Wall Decor item
$35

The HIVE children painted this unique piece that would look precious in your garden or play room!

S'mores Gift Basket item
$20

Make s'mores inside or out with this electric s'more warmer and all the fixin's!

Lia Sophia Necklace item
$20

This elegant necklace can be worn dressed up or dressed down. It would make a beautiful Christmas gift! Retails for $68!

FOUR PASSES to SeaWorld! item
$150

These are sold at the gate for almost $400!
Give the gift of a magical experience for Christmas!

FOUR PASSES to Morgan's Wonderland! item
$50

Morgan's Wonderland is the most unique playland in America! Ideal for preschools and children of all abilities, Morgan's Wonderland boasts activities, games, rides, fishing, and experiences your family will treasure!

Mary Kay Swag Bag item
Mary Kay Swag Bag
$25

