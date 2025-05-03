Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Fundraiser Auction May 2025

Cody Francis
The knife is a KBAR forged of 1095 and 15N20.
The guard is 5160 leaf spring.
The handle is stacked leather with a brass pommel.
Dave Bukowski Knife
$100
Bukowski Full Moon Forge
Dave Bukowski of Bukowski Full Moon Forge in Glendale Arizona
Knife is roughly based on a Vietnam era jungle bowie,
Constructed with a 15N20 jacket over a 1095 core with a buffalo leather staked handle.
The guard and pommel are hand forged wrought iron.
Austin Brafford Knife - Winner
$100
Austin Brafford - Winner
Austin Brafford of Austin Brafford Knives, Wilkes County NC
Austin has been a maker for just over 2 years.
The knife is a san mai construction of 56 layer Damascus cladding over a solid 1084 core.
Knife is a through tang with stacked leather handle and high carbon steel guard and pommel.
Steve Prichard Knife
$100
Prichard’s Forge
Steve Prichard
The knife is a smatchet of san mai construction.
The handle is stag antler with dark walnut and stacked leather.
The guard and pommel are brass.
Priest Parrish Knife
$100
Three Vikings Knife Works
Priest Parrish
The knife is a hand forged 432 layer Go Mai EDC knife with a black palm handle.
HD Forge - Cody Knife
$100
HD Forge and Knifeworks
Cody has been a maker for just over 3 years and named his forge after his son.
The knife is patterned after a Revolutionary War rifleman’s knife.
It is 1084 and 15N20 san mai through tang construction with a 20 layer twisted Damascus guard.
The handle is leather, rosewood and truestone.
The pommel is a horizontal Damascus.
