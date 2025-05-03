Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Fundraiser Auction May 2025

HD Forge and Knifeworks Cody has been a maker for just over 3 years and named his forge after his son. The knife is patterned after a Revolutionary War rifleman’s knife. It is 1084 and 15N20 san mai through tang construction with a 20 layer twisted Damascus guard. The handle is leather, rosewood and truestone. The pommel is a horizontal Damascus.

HD Forge and Knifeworks Cody has been a maker for just over 3 years and named his forge after his son. The knife is patterned after a Revolutionary War rifleman’s knife. It is 1084 and 15N20 san mai through tang construction with a 20 layer twisted Damascus guard. The handle is leather, rosewood and truestone. The pommel is a horizontal Damascus.

seeMoreDetailsMobile