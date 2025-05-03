eventClosed

Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Fundraiser Auction May 2025

Cody Francis Knife
Cody Francis The knife is a KBAR forged of 1095 and 15N20. The guard is 5160 leaf spring. The handle is stacked leather with a brass pommel.
Dave Bukowski Knife
Bukowski Full Moon Forge Dave Bukowski of Bukowski Full Moon Forge in Glendale Arizona Knife is roughly based on a Vietnam era jungle bowie, Constructed with a 15N20 jacket over a 1095 core with a buffalo leather staked handle. The guard and pommel are hand forged wrought iron.
Austin Brafford Knife - Winner
Austin Brafford - Winner Austin Brafford of Austin Brafford Knives, Wilkes County NC Austin has been a maker for just over 2 years. The knife is a san mai construction of 56 layer Damascus cladding over a solid 1084 core. Knife is a through tang with stacked leather handle and high carbon steel guard and pommel.
Steve Prichard Knife
Prichard’s Forge Steve Prichard The knife is a smatchet of san mai construction. The handle is stag antler with dark walnut and stacked leather. The guard and pommel are brass.
Priest Parrish Knife
Three Vikings Knife Works Priest Parrish The knife is a hand forged 432 layer Go Mai EDC knife with a black palm handle.
HD Forge - Cody Knife
HD Forge and Knifeworks Cody has been a maker for just over 3 years and named his forge after his son. The knife is patterned after a Revolutionary War rifleman’s knife. It is 1084 and 15N20 san mai through tang construction with a 20 layer twisted Damascus guard. The handle is leather, rosewood and truestone. The pommel is a horizontal Damascus.

