Second Chance K9 Service Dogs

Hosted by

Second Chance K9 Service Dogs

About this event

Sales closed

Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Will Ship

Micah White Knife item
Micah White Knife item
Micah White Knife item
Micah White Knife
$100

Starting bid

Micah White Knives Micah lives in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The knife is constructed of an 80crv2 high carbon steel and wrought iron jacket. It is an 8.5" bowie with a false edge. The guard and pommel are stainless steel. The top and bottom spacer is black micarta, middle spacer is desert iron wood and separating the spacers is dyed and stabilized hackberry. All is fastened and held in place by peening the end of the tang into a tapered slot in the pommel to ensure it is locked in. 3rd place winner in the Forged in Duck Sauce competition 2024 - Chapter 2.
Underhill’s Forge Knife item
Underhill’s Forge Knife item
Underhill’s Forge Knife item
Underhill’s Forge Knife
$100

Starting bid

Jacob Underhill is a Bladesmith from Starke Florida forging for about 6 years. Jacob is currently working on his Journeymans with the American Bladesmithing Society.
Rowe's Custom Knife item
Rowe's Custom Knife item
Rowe's Custom Knife item
Rowe's Custom Knife
$100

Starting bid

Rowe’s Custom Knives Michael Rowe Knife is a Dirk style blade made of 15N20 and 1084 steels in a GoMai fashion. The guard and pommel are brass. The other handle materials are blue dye stabilized burl, stabilized walnut, and black canvas micarta. The bevels are hollow ground.
First Degree Forge Knife item
First Degree Forge Knife item
First Degree Forge Knife item
First Degree Forge Knife
$100

Starting bid

First Degree Forge Josh Brown The knife is a fighter Bowie made with a 1084 core and 15n20 cladding san mai blade, the guard and pommel are wrought iron, the spacer is twist Damascus, the handle is black micarta and blue/green stabilized box elder burl. The stacked 9 pieces in the handle to represent the 9 in K9. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEbUA_Ls569/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Darkfire Forge Knife item
Darkfire Forge Knife item
Darkfire Forge Knife item
Darkfire Forge Knife
$100

Starting bid

Dark Fire Forge Brian has been making knives for just over two years. The knife is a traditional Seax through tang construction with a black walnut, red heartwood and white spacers for the handle. The laser etching on the blade is a rendition of Fenrir, a monstrous wolf of Norse mythology. The runes on the sheath spell out “Fenrir’s Tooth”
Hambone Blades Knife item
Hambone Blades Knife item
Hambone Blades Knife item
Hambone Blades Knife
$100

Starting bid

Hambone Blades Gordon Hamby The knife is stainless steel cladding over an 80CRV2 core. It is a through tang construction with 1095 and 15N20 twist Damascus bolsters. The handle is curly cottonwood, carbon fiber and G10 with a blue stripe inlay to honor Law Enforcement Canines. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEEPVXyNKRr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!