Second Chance K9 Service Dogs's Silent Auction

Micah White Knives Micah lives in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The knife is constructed of an 80crv2 high carbon steel and wrought iron jacket. It is an 8.5" bowie with a false edge. The guard and pommel are stainless steel. The top and bottom spacer is black micarta, middle spacer is desert iron wood and separating the spacers is dyed and stabilized hackberry. All is fastened and held in place by peening the end of the tang into a tapered slot in the pommel to ensure it is locked in. 3rd place winner in the Forged in Duck Sauce competition 2024 - Chapter 2.

