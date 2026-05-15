Second Chance Senesh Auction

Donated by Alessandra and Aaron Messing

(Fair Market Value: $4,200)

** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.

Listing: airbnb.com/h/claverack

Escape the city and unwind with a 2-night weekend stay in a beautifully restored 18th-century home in Claverack, just 5–10 minutes from downtown Hudson. This spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests, featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and inviting gathering spaces designed for both relaxation and connection.





The home offers a fully equipped kitchen, a large dining room for shared meals, and multiple cozy living areas, including a library and great room. Set on nearly two acres, the property includes outdoor space to relax and explore, along with historic architectural details throughout.

Originally built between 1780 and 1810 and registered as a historic property, the home is rich in character and history. It has been thoughtfully updated over time while maintaining its original charm, offering a warm and unique Hudson Valley experience.





Located just minutes from Hudson’s vibrant downtown, guests can enjoy easy access to local shops, restaurants, farms, orchards, distilleries, and nearby hiking trails.

Details & Restrictions:

Valid for a 2-night stay (weekend preferred)

Available starting after Rosh Hashanah

Not available November 15 – April 15

Advance booking required (approximately 30–45 days’ notice; subject to availability)

Last-minute bookings may be possible based on availability

Pool access is seasonal and weather-dependent, and may be closed after mid-to-late September

This is a historic home with charm and character, not a luxury property

Best enjoyed in milder weather; not recommended for temperatures below 45–50°F

Expiration Date: May 15, 2027



