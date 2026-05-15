Second Chance Senesh Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by Alessandra and Aaron Messing
(Fair Market Value: $4,200)
** Auction Item open only to Senesh current & alumni families.
Listing: airbnb.com/h/claverack
Escape the city and unwind with a 2-night weekend stay in a beautifully restored 18th-century home in Claverack, just 5–10 minutes from downtown Hudson. This spacious retreat comfortably accommodates up to 12 guests, featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and inviting gathering spaces designed for both relaxation and connection.
The home offers a fully equipped kitchen, a large dining room for shared meals, and multiple cozy living areas, including a library and great room. Set on nearly two acres, the property includes outdoor space to relax and explore, along with historic architectural details throughout.
Originally built between 1780 and 1810 and registered as a historic property, the home is rich in character and history. It has been thoughtfully updated over time while maintaining its original charm, offering a warm and unique Hudson Valley experience.
Located just minutes from Hudson’s vibrant downtown, guests can enjoy easy access to local shops, restaurants, farms, orchards, distilleries, and nearby hiking trails.
Details & Restrictions:
Expiration Date: May 15, 2027
Starting bid
Donated by Lindsay and Will Bressman.
(Fair Market Value: $350-500)
Enjoy an unforgettable game day experience with two premium seats in the Clover Home Plate Club. These tickets include exclusive club access, offering elevated views, comfortable seating, and a top-tier stadium experience. Parking is also included, making your outing seamless from arrival to final out.
Winning bidder may contact Will Bressman to select a game from eligible dates.
Restrictions: Valid through September 20, 2026. Not valid for Subway Series games or July 21–27, 2026. Subject to availability.
https://www.mlb.com/mets/ballpark/hospitality/spaces/clover-home-plate-club
Starting bid
Donated by Ruta Reifen Jewelry.
(Fair Market Value: $980)
The NOVA sapphire studs are named with intention, reflecting celebration, resilience, and the enduring spirit of coming together. Designed for everyday wear, they are a lasting piece that carries both beauty and meaning over time.
Handcrafted in Brooklyn in 14k gold by Ruta Reifen Jewelry, these earrings feature richly saturated, ethically sourced deep-blue sapphires with a total carat weight of 0.70. The design is delicate and refined, measuring approximately 7 mm in total (just under ¼ inch), with a 3 mm center stone surrounded by smaller accent stones.
Designed by Ruta Reifen, Senesh parent and founder of Ruta Reifen Jewelry, this piece reflects her signature aesthetic of refined, timeless jewelry.
Restrictions: Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions.
Jewelry for the modern romantic.
https://rutareifen.com/
Starting bid
Donated by Josh Weinberg.
(Fair Market Value: $375)
Have you always wanted to play guitar—or have an old one gathering dust? These three one-on-one lessons with Josh Weinberg, Senesh parent, offer a supportive and practical introduction (or refresher) to guitar playing.
Lessons are designed to build foundational skills, strengthen technique, and increase confidence, whether you are a complete beginner or looking to re-engage with the instrument.
Details: Three private lessons. Scheduling to be arranged directly with Josh Weinberg.
Restrictions: Expires May 15, 2027. Subject to mutual availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Ora and Simon Golby
(Fair Market Value: $8,500)
An exquisite expression of intention and rarity, this one-of-a-kind 18k gold pendant features two certified diamonds: a 1.47 carat cushion cut diamond in an intense fancy brown-orange hue and a 0.21 carat round brilliant cut diamond (Color T), with a total carat weight of 1.68. Authenticated by the Gemological Institute of South Africa, this piece reflects exceptional craftsmanship, elegance, and meaning.
Designed by Ora Golby, Senesh parent and founder of @dea.fine.jewelry, this pendant is a distinctive statement piece that embodies both artistry and refined design.
Restrictions: Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions. Authenticity and certification included with item.
Starting bid
Donated by Yana Feldman, Yana Feldman & Associates PLLC
Fair Market Value: $6,500
Plan for the future with confidence through this comprehensive estate planning package. Designed to protect your family and simplify the management of your assets, this package helps you avoid the expense, delay, and uncertainty of probate while ensuring your children are cared for according to your wishes.
Includes a Parent Protection Plan, a Revocable Living Trust with Children’s Trusts, Pour Over Wills, and essential Advanced Directives such as a Durable Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy. Also includes guardianship designations for minor children and asset alignment and trust funding, including one New York State deed (filing fees not included; county dependent).
Offered by Senesh parent Yana Feldman, principal of Yana Feldman & Associates PLLC in New York City, whose work centers on thoughtful, client-focused estate and elder law planning.
Restrictions: Expires one year from date of purchase. Filing fees for deed are not included and vary by county. Appointment scheduling subject to provider availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Rona Gessin
(Fair Market Value: $5,100)
Create a timeless piece of jewelry that celebrates family with a 14K gold heirloom pendant, personalized with up to three "children". This elegant piece features your choice of “KISS” child charms (see photo) in any combination (for example, two boys and one girl, three girls, etc.), designed to keep your loved ones close.
The Half Pint KISS is a beautiful and elegant way to show your love of family, whether worn as a pendant on a necklace or added to a bracelet. Each charm is handcrafted in the United States using 14K gold in yellow, white, and pink tones.
Each charm measures approximately 30 mm in length and 19 mm in width, with an average weight of 2.47. This meaningful and luxurious piece is designed to grow with your family and be treasured for years to come.
Restrictions: Customization includes up to three child charms. Design and production subject to artist availability and standard production timelines. Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions.
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Barbara Siminovich-Blok
(Fair Market Value: $360)
One new patient acupuncture appointment and one follow-up session with Dr. Barbara Siminovich-Blok (Senesh parent) at her Brooklyn office near Carroll Street. This offering includes a comprehensive initial intake and treatment, followed by a follow-up visit, providing personalized integrative care tailored to the patient’s needs.
Dr. Siminovich-Blok is a licensed acupuncturist and naturopathic physician with extensive experience in integrative medicine, specializing in pain management, chronic conditions, fertility support, sports injuries, and overall wellness.
Restrictions: Valid for one year from date of purchase. Scheduling required in advance. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Rona Gessin
Fair Market Value: $945
Choose between a beautifully handcrafted 14K gold Star or Chai pendant from the designs pictured. Each piece is elegant, meaningful, and designed for everyday wear or special occasions, offering a timeless symbol of identity and tradition.
Expertly finished in solid 14K gold, these pendants combine refined craftsmanship with enduring significance, making them a thoughtful keepsake or gift.
Restrictions: Final sale. Choice limited to available pendant designs shown. No exchanges or substitutions.
Starting bid
Custom Sterling Silver Heirloom Pendant Necklace (Up to 3 Pendants)
Donated by Rona Gessin
(Fair Market Value: $450)
Celebrate the people who matter most with a custom sterling silver heirloom pendant necklace designed for up to three children. This meaningful piece includes a sterling silver chain and your choice of up to three “KISS” child charms in any combination (e.g., boys and girls in any arrangement), creating a personalized keepsake that keeps loved ones close.
The Half Pint KISS design is a beautiful way to carry your children with you wherever you go, keeping them close to your heart. Each charm measures approximately 29 mm in length and 19 mm in width, crafted in sterling silver with an average weight of 2.04 grams. Made in the United States, this necklace is designed to be a lasting heirloom that can grow with your family over time.
Restrictions: Customization includes up to three child charms. Design and production subject to artist availability and standard production timelines. Final sale. No exchanges or substitutions.
Starting bid
Donated by Johnny Karate.
(Fair Market Value: $350)
Two identical packages are available, listed separately.
Kick things off with a one-month karate experience at Johnny Karate, including a uniform to get you started. A great opportunity to build confidence, discipline, and skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Restrictions: Open to new students only. Expires December 31, 2026. Must redeem at 534 Court St, Brooklyn, NY. Registration required. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Johnny Karate.
(Fair Market Value: $350)
Two identical packages are available, listed separately.
Kick things off with a one-month karate experience at Johnny Karate, including a uniform to get you started. A great opportunity to build confidence, discipline, and skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Restrictions: Open to new students only. Expires December 31, 2026. Must redeem at 534 Court St, Brooklyn, NY. Registration required. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Donated by: Champions Martial Arts Carroll Gardens
Fair Market Value: $300
Enjoy a high-energy birthday celebration at Champions Martial Arts Taekwondo dojang in Carroll Gardens with an exclusive 50% discount on a full party package. Guests will learn basic martial arts moves, participate in fun games, and celebrate in an engaging, active environment led by experienced instructors.
Restrictions: Expires December 31, 2026. Party package regularly priced at $600 (discounted value $300). Does not include tips. Subject to availability and advance booking required.
https://ugc.production.linktr.ee/1d211332-99cb-449d-ba82-209a16c25586_Birthday-Party-Information.pdf
Starting bid
Donated by Brooklyn NETS
Approximate Value: $250-300
Rep Brooklyn with this all-in-one Nets package featuring a Corner Store “bǝrō” tee (L), NETS hoodie (XXL), and a signed Jalen Wilson #22 Nike jersey (S). This set also includes two collector’s items: a limited-edition 500-piece “A Game Day in Brooklyn” puzzle and a 2023–2024 Collectible Mini Court City Edition—both originally created for Nets fans and season ticket holders. A must-have mix of wearable gear and rare fan memorabilia.
Starting bid
Donated by Martha Nadell
Fair Market Value: $300
An engaging one-on-one hour-long workshop for high school seniors preparing for college, focused on the often-unspoken skills that contribute to student success. Designed to help students make a thoughtful and successful transition to college life.
Martha Nadell, PhD (Harvard University), is a Senesh parent and academic specializing in high school–college alignment, career readiness, and AI in higher education, and a recipient of multiple honors including a CUNY Career Success Fellowship, a Critical AI Literacy Institute Fellowship, and an MLA Pathways Grant. She is currently completing Storied Brooklyn, a study of how Brooklyn became America's most iconic borough through the writers who told its stories, and co-writing College 101: A Guide to Surviving and Thriving Your First Year and Beyond.
Restrictions: Scheduling required in advance and subject to availability. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Expires May 1, 2027.
Starting bid
Donated by The Brooklyn Music Studio and Hagai Kamil and Jinah Park Kamil.
(Fair Market Value: $200)
Enjoy two private music lessons at The Brooklyn Music Studio, designed for both adults and children. Lessons may focus on piano, violin, or cello and are tailored to each student’s individual level and experience. Each session runs approximately 30–45 minutes, with duration adjusted based on age and skill level to ensure a supportive and personalized learning experience.
Restrictions: Scheduling required in advance. Subject to instructor availability. Lessons must be used within studio policies (if applicable).
Starting bid
Donated by BYKlyn Studios.
(Fair Market Value: $190)
For The Senesh School:
Enjoy BYKlyn Studios’ special 3-2-1 pack—an ideal introduction to the studio designed to help you get back into fitness and bring a friend along. This package includes three classes, two “bring a friend” passes, and one BYKlyn water bottle.
We are BYKlyn. Established in 2014, we help busy people get back to fitness with classes you’ll actually love. Located at 309 Bergen Street, we offer 40+ classes a week. You don’t need to be in shape to come. Just get here. We take it from there.
Restrictions: Expires June 1, 2027. Valid at 309 Bergen Street location. Subject to class availability.
Starting bid
Donated by Romi Hefetz, Romi's Ceramics
Fair Market Value: $225
1 Set of 3 Mini Bowls, 4 Spinners (S/M/L/XL)
Bring artistry and function into your home with this beautifully curated set of handcrafted porcelain pieces. This collection includes three Mini Bowls and four Spinners, each thoughtfully designed to add a sculptural and colorful touch to any space.
The Mini Bowls are cast in stunning two-color combinations of stained porcelain and nest elegantly together—perfect for serving spices and sauces or holding small items like jewelry.
The accompanying Spinners offer versatile use as small vases, votives, or standalone art objects, each showcasing a unique, modern form.
Set Includes:
For more information, visit: https://www.romiceramics.com
Starting bid
Donated by Romi Hefetz - Romi's Ceramics
Fair Market Value: $175
4 Spinners (S/M/L/XL)
Set Includes:
For more information, visit: https://www.romiceramics.com
Starting bid
Donated by Romi Hefetz - Romi's Ceramics
Fair Market Value: $175
4 Spinners (S/M/L/XL)
Set Includes:
For more information, visit: https://www.romiceramics.com
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