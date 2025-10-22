SECOND CHANCE SILENT AUCTION

Hosted by
This is a 3 bedroom unit at the beautiful Portofino Resort in Pensacola. It has a sweeping 180 degree view of both the bay and the gulf. The owner has graciously provided 2 weeks in January 2026 (one week was already bid on at our event and the winner chose January 3-10th). Therefore, the winner of this second chance bid will choose from any of these remaining January dates: Jan 10 - 17th; Jan 17 - 24th; or January 24th - 31st. Bedroom 1 has a King; Bedroom 2 has a Queen; Bedroom 3 has 2 Queens. Sleeps 8. Each bedroom has private baths, plus there is a 1/2 bath, laundry...all sorts of amenities! Spa and restaurants on property; heated swimming pools, steps to the bay and the beach. EXTRAORDINARY view. Start 2026 off right with this luxurious escape!
Original Artwork by Peyton North
This item will be shipped to the winner (Peyton is covering the shipping cost, anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States).
• Made from 100% polyester
• Water-resistant material
• Large inside pocket with a separate compartment for a 15” laptop, front pocket with a zipper, and a hidden pocket with zipper on the back of the bag
• Top zipper has 2 sliders with zipper pullers
Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Peyton has a huge heart for the You Night program, and this backpack - and its name - embodies the love he sends to everyone at You Night. Now living in New York, Peyton creates his Art and Paintings to be a time capsule of the present moment. His Mission is to use them as a symbol of hope, positivity, and love as they are an authentic expression of his Soul.
This is for four armpit laser hair removal services at Syn Skin Aesthetics and Wellness in Mandeville. Use before January 24th, 2026
GREAT CHRISTMAS GIFT IDEA! Brand new, out of the box! Includes the cornhole bean bags, a carrying case, and two custom boards (art show). This is a one-of-kind cornhole set, designed by Lisa McKenzie, Founder of You Night. Come check it out in the Lobby! (It's a great gift idea for cornhole lovers!) Winner must live in St. Tammany or the Greater New Orleans area - we will deliver it to you!
Mixed media on gold framed canvas. Artist's depiction of the 2023 wildfires that ravaged the Hawaiian village of Lahaina on the island of Maui. Features hues of neon pink, fiery reds and vibrant orange with metallic gold and black accents. Winner must live in St. Tammany or the Greater New Orleans area - we will deliver it to you!
Come to Eleventh Street The Salon in Slidell and get all dolled up! Autumn is donating a color/cut/style appointment! Redeem by January 21, 2026
At Liz's Where Y'at Diner, The food is always delicious!
Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth! Enjoy this gift certificate for 1 dozen cookies (value: $46.49) at Crumbl Cookie of Metairie. Known for their rotating weekly menu of gourmet flavors, Crumbl Cookies are the ultimate dessert experience. Comes with a fun pack filled with Crumbl Cookie merch!
Apply the value of this gift certificate ($250) to any project that is $2500 or more with VNM Construction. License/insured/bonded Commercial or Residential projects. Kitchen and bath remodeling, general remodeling, garage conversions and additions, concrete, flooring, roofing, plumbing and more!
Great for the office or your home! Easy to pack and travel with! Comes with mini bean bags! This would make a fun git under the Christmas tree - and a fun family activity for Christmas day! Winner must live in St. Tammany or the Greater New Orleans area - we will deliver it to you!
Redeem for any service, excluding air brush. 2180 N. Causeway Blvd Mandeville
Practical? No. Sentimental and one-of-a-kind? Absolutely! This banner is looking for a forever home. Maybe you're a collector of special memorabilia. If so, this banner is the perfect addition to your collection!
Donated from Josh at Uncorked - curated wines, spirits and brews! This gift basket has the following: Chateau Bourbon La Chapelle 2020 MEDOC; Villa Sparina GAVI; Fleuaraison Rose de Rosee'; Joseph Droubin Macon Villages Red; Logan Farrell Cabernet Sauvignon 2023; CARE Bodgas Garnacha Nativa Red. Winner must live in St. Tammany or the Greater New Orleans area - we will deliver it to you!
This shoe was designed for You Night by a Krewe of Muses shoe designer. Barbie is wearing a boxing robe and two silver boxing gloves. The shoe says FIGHT LIKE A GIRL. This is a beautiful one-of-a-kind collectors item. Winner must live in St. Tammy or Greater New Orleans. We will deliver to you!
