Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center

Hosted by

Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center

About this event

Second Chances Masquerade Ball

8670 IN-56

French Lick, IN 47432, USA

Donated FREE tickets
Free

As funds are donated for tickets, they will be available here!

General Admission Early Bird
$30
Available until Apr 10

Grab your ticket before April 10th and enjoy a discount to enjoy dinner and music.

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the evening! Cost of ticket covers the venue and the meal.

Table for 8
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Discount for multiple tickets: Save $100.00

Sponsor a table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsor a table for 8 guests. Sponsor will receive a table plaque with logo, PowerPoint slides, social media shout out, and name on website. 8 tickets will be offered for free to the community on a first come, first serve basis. ​

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Opportunity to speak, 8 tickets, logo and website linked on Safe Haven site, logo on phone app, powerpoint slide, social media call out, logo on flyers and invitations.

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8, logo and website linked on Safe Haven site, powerpoint slide, social media call out

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Table for 6, logo on website, powerpoint slide, social media call out

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, company name on website, powerpoint slide, social media call out

In Memory Sponsorship
$100

Individualized powerpoint slide with a picture of loved one: email picture to [email protected] with name and any information to include on slide. Includes 1 ticket to event

Pay what you can ticket
Pay what you can

Pay what you can for a ticket. Space is limited!

Add a donation for Safe Haven Recovery Engagement Center

$

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