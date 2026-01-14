Second Chances Masquerade Ball

About this event
As funds are donated for tickets, they will be available here!
Grab your ticket before April 10th and enjoy a discount to enjoy dinner and music.
Enjoy the evening! Cost of ticket covers the venue and the meal.
Discount for multiple tickets: Save $100.00
Sponsor a table for 8 guests. Sponsor will receive a table plaque with logo, PowerPoint slides, social media shout out, and name on website. 8 tickets will be offered for free to the community on a first come, first serve basis.
Opportunity to speak, 8 tickets, logo and website linked on Safe Haven site, logo on phone app, powerpoint slide, social media call out, logo on flyers and invitations.
Table for 8, logo and website linked on Safe Haven site, powerpoint slide, social media call out
Table for 6, logo on website, powerpoint slide, social media call out
2 tickets, company name on website, powerpoint slide, social media call out
Individualized powerpoint slide with a picture of loved one: email picture to [email protected] with name and any information to include on slide. Includes 1 ticket to event
Pay what you can for a ticket. Space is limited!
$
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