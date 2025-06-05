American Dance Theatre Inc.

Hosted by

American Dance Theatre Inc.

About this event

Second Glance

225 Ashford Ave #2

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522, EE. UU.

Assigned seating
$25
Standard chair and requires selecting a seat number. Best for adults.
Floor pass
$25
This ticket doesn't require seatg selection. Ideal for children. While assigned seating is available, kids may have limited visibility if seated behind adults, making floor seating a better option for a clear view of the stage.
Add a donation for American Dance Theatre Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!