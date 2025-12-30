Kern Down Syndrome Network

Hosted by

Kern Down Syndrome Network

About this event

Second Saturday Speaker Series - Understanding California’s Self-Determination Program (SDP)

4201 Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313, USA

Adult Admission (Free)
Free

This free ticket reserves a spot for an adult attending the Second Saturday Speaker Series.

Your registration helps us plan seating and refreshments. Snacks and drinks are provided.

Kids Ticket — Under 18 (Free)
Free

Please select this ticket for anyone under age 18 attending with you.

There is no cost to attend — we simply use this information to plan space and refreshments and make the experience comfortable for all families.

Add a donation for Kern Down Syndrome Network

$

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