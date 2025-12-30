Second Saturday Speaker Series - Understanding California’s Self-Determination Program (SDP)

About this event
This free ticket reserves a spot for an adult attending the Second Saturday Speaker Series.
Your registration helps us plan seating and refreshments. Snacks and drinks are provided.
Please select this ticket for anyone under age 18 attending with you.
There is no cost to attend — we simply use this information to plan space and refreshments and make the experience comfortable for all families.
$
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