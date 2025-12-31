Second Star Travel INC. Spread Their Wings Auction

Spend 5 nights in paradise in your own private beach villa. Renown for unparalleled diving, visiting the Maldives can feel like you've found the edge of the Earth. With its crystal-clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and warm hospitality, it's the perfect escape for romantic getaways and underwater adventures. Explore this stunning archipelago and discover a world of serenity and breathtaking scenery like no other.



INCLUDES:

- 5 nights in a beach villa at a 5-star Maldivian island resort for 2

- Daily continental breakfast for 2

- Dolphin watching cruise (2 admission tickets) weather-permitting (or resort credit)



Dolphin Sunset Cruise: Travelling by speedboat is a popular and recommended way to conclude your memories of the Maldives. Head out to sea at the close of day and enjoy a perfect moment when the sinking sun kisses the horizon, lighting the waves aflame in brilliant hues of gold and orange. Added to this is the possibility to spot dolphins which are frequently seen at dusk in an area not too far from Hulhumale.