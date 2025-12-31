Second Star Travel INC. Spread Their Wings Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a 4-night all-inclusive vacation for two, allowing the winner to choose between the stunning destinations of Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica. This getaway promises a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and hospitality.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights in your choice of a resort in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, and Costa Rica.
- Choose from highly rated 4 and 5-star resorts detailed in the link below.
- All meals and beverages included in the resort's all-inclusive plan (some premium items may require additional charge).
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local tourism taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T42997
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate Caribbean getaway with a 5-night vacation for two in the breathtaking Bahamas, Sint Maarten (or another Caribbean destination). Indulge in pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and exquisite cuisine.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights accommodation in Bahamas, Sint Maarten or another Caribbean destination.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Room upgrades, extensions, and additional travelers may be added for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge local taxes at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T51109
Starting bid
Enjoy an enchanting 4-night getaway for two to Dublin, Ireland, where you'll immerse yourselves in the rich culture and tantalizing flavors of the city. This package includes a captivating walking food tour, offering a unique taste of Dublin's vibrant culinary scene.
INCLUDES:
- 4 nights accommodation in Dublin
- Choose from 4-star hotels in the city center (details below)
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Hotel breakfast each day
- Walking food tour of Dublin
- Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption.
Eat like a true Dubliner on this small-group Dublin food tour. With your guide, seek out authentic pubs, cafés, food shops, and markets, and savor Irish specialties including a traditional breakfast, artisanal cheeses, ice cream, and more. Pair your tastings with an Irish cream liqueur and another tipple, and admire some of Dublin’s hidden gems and learn about its culinary heritage as you eat and explore. Small-group walking food tour is approximately 3 hours.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate family getaway with a 3-night stay in your choice of cabin resorts across the US and Canada. Enjoy breathtaking scenery, outdoor adventures, and cozy accommodations for four, creating memories that will last a lifetime!
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of cabin resorts in a variety of US and Canadian destinations, including the Smokies, Ozarks, Rockies, and more!
- Choose from resorts and dates detailed in the link below
- Cabin will have 2 bedrooms or a downstairs bedroom and upstairs loft and will accommodate at least 4 adults
- Upgrade your accommodations, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31065
Starting bid
Make a splash with a 3-night family getaway for four to the winner's choice of waterpark resorts. Whether it's the thrilling slides or lazy rivers, this package promises wet and wild fun for everyone.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of waterpark resorts across the USA.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Waterpark passes for 4 each day (Great Wolf Lodge properties only, plus select others where noted).
- Room will accommodate 4 people (any age). Typical configuration will be two queens or a queen bed and sofa bed, at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, waterpark pass inclusions and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T34896
Starting bid
As a symbol of dominance and skill, this signed jersey embodies the powerhouse era of the Lakers. Secure a unique collector's item and showcase your admiration for one of basketball's all-time greats.
INCLUDES:
- Jersey signed perfectly by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal
- Jersey comes authenticated by a 3rd party authenticator (PSA/JSA/AIV or Beckett’s)
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Starting bid
Valid for shipments within the continental US
Capture the magic of nostalgia with a framed photo from "The Sandlot," signed by seven beloved cast members. Relive the coming-of-age charm as you cherish the autographs of those who brought this iconic film to life.
INCLUDES:
- Color 14" x 11" photo from the iconic comedy “The Sandlot” signed by 7 cast members
- The photo is signed by Tom Guirt (Scotty Smalls), Grant Gelt (Bertram), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy), Victor DeMattia (Timmy), Brandon Adams (Kenny DeNunez), and Marty York (Yeah Yeah)
- Photo comes authenticated by a 3rd party authenticator (PSA/JSA or Beckett’s)
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging
- Framed size: 22.5" x 18.5"
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Starting bid
Discover the breathtaking beauty of California's lakes with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From pristine alpine landscapes to lakeside adventures, Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, and Big Bear rejuvenate with their nature and serenity.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of resorts in Lake Tahoe, Mammoth Lakes, and Big Bear Lake.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32889
Starting bid
Spend 5 nights in paradise in your own private beach villa. Renown for unparalleled diving, visiting the Maldives can feel like you've found the edge of the Earth. With its crystal-clear turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs, and warm hospitality, it's the perfect escape for romantic getaways and underwater adventures. Explore this stunning archipelago and discover a world of serenity and breathtaking scenery like no other.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in a beach villa at a 5-star Maldivian island resort for 2
- Daily continental breakfast for 2
- Dolphin watching cruise (2 admission tickets) weather-permitting (or resort credit)
Dolphin Sunset Cruise: Travelling by speedboat is a popular and recommended way to conclude your memories of the Maldives. Head out to sea at the close of day and enjoy a perfect moment when the sinking sun kisses the horizon, lighting the waves aflame in brilliant hues of gold and orange. Added to this is the possibility to spot dolphins which are frequently seen at dusk in an area not too far from Hulhumale.
Starting bid
Black's Island (Port St Joe, FL)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 6
Valid Apr 1 - Aug 15 and Sep 25 - Dec 31
Black’s Island is an intimate private island resort in Florida’s St. Joseph Bay. It has fully-equipped private bungalows, a grand 4-story Clubhouse for socializing, a sparkling pool overlooking spectacular bay sunsets, and over 7 acres of tropical paradise. White sand beaches, quiet hideaway spots under swaying palms, an abundance of watersports, and sea life to explore are among the many things guests will enjoy. Black’s Island is a thoughtfully designed venue that perfectly blends recreation and relaxation ideal for unforgettable Florida vacations, private island getaways, destination weddings, unique corporate retreats, class reunions and other gatherings.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in private bungalow (2 king rooms + loft)
- Private oceanfront balcony
- Ferry transport to/from Port St. Joe
Black’s Island features ten private vacation homes situated along a meandering cedar boardwalk. Each exceptional residence features a fully-equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious living and dining rooms, plush king sized beds, immaculate ensuite bathrooms, and secluded balconies offering stunning views of our idyllic beaches, lush tropical plants, and abundant wildlife. The loft includes either one queen or two twin bunk beds suited for children.
Starting bid
Three Nights in Downtown Juneau
Silverbow Inn (Juneau, AK)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 6
Valid Oct 1 - Dec 31 (any day) and Jan 1 - Mar 31 (Friday check-ins only)
Spend 3 nights in Juneau, Alaska – Trip Advisor’s #1 trending destination in the U.S.! Juneau is a city amid one of the largest wilderness areas in the United States. View wildlife, ice fish, ski, explore glaciers, and enjoy the capital city’s eclectic shops, restaurants and artistic flare. You’ll stay at Silverbow Inn and Suites, a unique boutique hotel where edgy and fun meet function and comfort. Silverbow is walking distance to many distilleries, bars and restaurants, as well as an array of nearby attractions and recreation options.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in a Penthouse or Presidential Suite (depending on availability)
- Daily full breakfast
- 24-hour complimentary coffee, tea, and snacks
- Freshly baked mid-afternoon cookies
- Access to rooftop deck with hot tubs, fire pit, and mountain views
The Presidential Suite comfortably sleeps up to 6 adults and features a fully stocked kitchen and spacious living and dining room. The Penthouse sleeps 2 adults, offering an intimate experience, with kitchennete and cozy fireplace to stay warm. Both suites showcase stunning views of Mt. Jumbo. Enjoy amenities designed for the discerning traveler, including high-speed WiFi internet; a hearty morning breakfast; daily housekeeping services; soft, luxury bedding; shower steamers, eco-friendly bath products; flatscreen Smart TVs; and private rooftop hot tubs.
Starting bid
TravelPledge Destinations (San Antonio, TX)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Enjoy a 3-night getaway to historic San Antonio, where vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, and rich heritage await. Your stay includes a scenic river cruise along the famous San Antonio River Walk, offering a unique perspective of the city’s charm and beauty.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of a hotel in San Antonio
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion.
- River cruise
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Your 35-minute narrated cruise will take you on an enchanting journey through San Antonio. You'll learn about the city's historic neighborhoods, unique architecture, historical sites, and other points of interest.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T31119
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!