Second Sunday - June 8, 2025, a day party rooted in creativity hosted by the David S. Palmer Arena & Bailee Poggendorf.

Classes: 1, An abstract expression painting class with Bailee Poggendorf accompanied by a live DJ. DJ MixZn will be spinning the tunes while you cut loose and paint with your host on vinyl records and canvas.
2. Stained Glass Magnet Making with Kari Keller. An approachable class on stained glass that will allow you to select beautiful colors and assemble your own magnet to take home.
Includes 2 complimentary drinks and 1 complimentary menu item, this class in available through VIP only
11:30 a.m. Abstract expression painting class
$30
Includes 1 complementary drink
1:15 p.m. Abstract expression painting class
$30
$5 Donation
$5
Includes Arena access to the DJ, community art making table, vendors, and refreshments
