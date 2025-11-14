Secret Angels Societys Holiday Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Everglades Farm Equipment
Starting bid
Donated by Everglades Farm Equipment
Starting bid
Donated by Everglades Farm Equipment
Starting bid
Luxury Self Care Basket!
Molton Brown Shampoo & Conditioner, Decorte AQ glow cream, Rotating Cosmetics and Brush organizer, Surprise Sample Bag, Good Molecules moisturizer, Bath and Body Works hand sanitizer, Goat Milk hand lotion, and more!
Starting bid
Matted and Framed Print by F. Doumerque 25"x23"
"Les Puces de Saint-Ouen"
Starting bid
Matted and framed Claude Monet print titled "The Parc Monceau"
21"x18"
Starting bid
Brand new YETI hard cooler - Moon Dust color
A solid all-purpose size. Holds overnight camp provisions for four people or drinks for a day on the water.
Starting bid
Limited edition- 2025 Highland Minted Gators Basketball National Championship Coin and poster framed 13"x15"
Starting bid
Set of 3 Prints Matted and Framed- 21"x24"
Starting bid
Haunted Hoops NBA Trading Cards (4) packs total, 40 packs in each
Starting bid
Meca Adventure Series - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collectible
Starting bid
Meca Adventure Series - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collectible
Starting bid
Panini Score-A-Treat NFL trading cards. 2 Packs, 40 NFL packs per bundle.
Starting bid
Pier 1 Placemats, Lancome Beauty Kit valued at $225, Wall Scones, Hazelnut Keurig K-Cups, Gardening bag, Cups and straws set, Watering canister, and more!
Starting bid
23"x27" Official NFL Photography framed Miami Dolphins
Starting bid
Vintage Official 1998 MLB World Series Art, Yankees win game 4, Sept 27 1998 20"x16"
Starting bid
Antique Hammered Copper Vases (2) Teal and Copper
Starting bid
Beautiful Antique print of "A Killing Pace" by George Wright. Professionally matted and framed. 18.5"x16"
Starting bid
"Catching A Trout" Print by Currier & Ives Matted and Framed. 23.5"x 20"
Starting bid
Randy Moss Official NFL Photography Matted & Framed 20.5"x25"
Starting bid
Beautiful Original Oil Painting by Chen Mao 24.5"x21"
Starting bid
Beautiful Large Print Artwork matted and framed - Woman with pitcher
Starting bid
Art Print "A Most Considerable Town" Matted and Framed 32.5"x31"
Starting bid
Disney Wish Basket, Two stuffed animals, Art Kit, Wish Accessories, and more!
Starting bid
Toddler christmas blanket, Learning Loco Train, Cups, Utensils, Teething toys, and More!
Starting bid
Minnie Mouse stuffed animal, Digital camera for kids, Minnie Mouse Treasure Keepsake Box, Mini Collectible Bluetooth Speaker, and more!
Starting bid
Huge outdoor basket, perfect for the whole family! Beach toys, Sand Castle Kits, Dinosaur Beach Kit, Swim Bar, Bubbles, Outdoor games and activities!
Starting bid
Hatchimals, Slime, Arts and Crafts, Accessories, fidget toys, Make Up and more! Perfect for girls
Starting bid
Raising Canes Swag Bag with free meal cards, limited edition collectors items, soft sided cooler and more!
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse Gift Basket with dinner for two, and special Texas Roadhouse treats! Perfect for the steak lover in your life!
Starting bid
Mission BBQ Gift Basket with free food, sauces, and seasoning!
Starting bid
Miami Dolphins swag basket with a vintage XL Mens Dolphins shirt, Womens cropped oversized Tshirt, Hair clips, Game day blanket, fidget footballs, ozark tumbler, espresso, and more!
Starting bid
Electronic Dinosaur globe and Dinosaur Stuffed animal!
Starting bid
Electronic Dinosaur globe and Dinosaur Stuffed animal!
Starting bid
Elsa Gift Basket with light up bowling, 3ft Elsa kite, and oversized Frozen 2 Elsa doll!
Starting bid
Perfect summertime basket! Home Decor, Oversized sand proof blanket, beachy wine glasses, and full sized float!
Starting bid
Disney Wish Basket, Two stuffed animals, Art Kit, Wish Accessories, and more!
Starting bid
Nautical Gift Basket, complete with lobster trap wood picture frame, Polar Camel Tumbler, Shower/Tub drink holder, Espresso Concentrate, and more!
Starting bid
4 Full sized Barbies, Mini Barbie Land kits, Barbie accessories and more!
Starting bid
Womens Sam Edelman heels size 10
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 General admissions from Lion Country Safari, valued at $118
Starting bid
Louis Vuitton sunglasses with packaging ( NOT REAL)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!