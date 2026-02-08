Reina de la Feria de las Flores 2026

Hosted by

Reina de la Feria de las Flores 2026

About this event

🌿 🐯 Secret Garden Safari 🌿 🦋

3903 N St Mary's St

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

VIP Admission
$250

Entry to the event ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers, libations, reserved seating and VIP Swag!

General Admission
$150

Entry to the event for adults 19+ ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers and libations.

Students 18 & under
$50

Entry to the event ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers and libations.

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 guests w/

VIP Swag Bag + 10 Pepitos

  • Complimentary buffet and open bar for all table guests
  • Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions, including social media and website
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags
  • Photo opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials/social media
  • Preferred table location near the presentation area


Butterfly Grove Sponsorship (Copy)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 guests w/

VIP Swag Bag + 5 Pepitos

  • Complimentary buffet and open bar for all table guests
  • Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions, including social media and website
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags
  • Photo opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials/social media
  • Preferred table location near the presentation area
Pollinator Path
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • VIP table for 8 guests + 2 Pepitos
  • Complimentary buffet and open bar for all table guests
  • Logo placement on event signage and digital promotions, including social media and website
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Opportunity to include promotional items in swag bags
  • Photo opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials & social media
  • Preferred table seating
Bar Sponsorship
$5,000

The Bar Sponsor receives branded signage at the bar

  • Photo opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials & social media
Photobooth Sponsor
$2,500

The Photo Booth Sponsor receives branded signage at the photo experience.

  • Photo opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials & social media
DJ Sponsor
$1,500

The DJ Sponsor receives branded signage at the bar

  • DJ Sponsorship opportunity with Reina de la Feria de las Flores, Karina Aguillon *can be used in your company materials & social media
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