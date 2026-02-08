🌿 🐯 Secret Garden Safari 🌿 🦋

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to the event ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers, libations, reserved seating and VIP Swag!
Entry to the event for adults 19+ ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers and libations.
Entry to the event ~ access to all activations, heavy appetizers and libations.
Table for 10 guests w/
VIP Swag Bag + 10 Pepitos
Table for 10 guests w/
VIP Swag Bag + 5 Pepitos
The Bar Sponsor receives branded signage at the bar
The Photo Booth Sponsor receives branded signage at the photo experience.
The DJ Sponsor receives branded signage at the bar
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!