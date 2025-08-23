Section Memberships

Offered by
Advocates for equal rights, full inclusion, and a range of accessible communication options within the DeafBlind community. Promotes quality of life through accessibility improvements and community collaboration.
Preserves and promotes deaf heritage through educational resources on culture, history, and arts. Collaborates with deaf school museums, cultural institutions, and organizations to safeguard our community's rich legacy.
Promotes bilingual K-12 education. Supports the NAD in hosting the annual National Deaf Education Conference (NDEC), bringing together teachers, administrators, families, and professionals to advance academic excellence.
Advocates on behalf of interpreters as professional allies to the deaf community, promoting ethical practice, equal communication access, and high-quality ASL-English interpretation across all settings and platforms.
Represents deaf LGBTQIA2S+ people by advocating for equal rights, visibility, and accessibility. Builds community and addresses the unique challenges experienced across intersecting identities.
Advances equity and inclusion by providing education, training, and resources grounded in intersectionality. Partners with affiliates to foster inclusive, safe, and welcoming environments for multicultural deaf people and their allies.
Addresses housing, healthcare, social security, legal concerns, and communication barriers affecting Deaf seniors. Works actively to improve access to programs, services, and resources for older Americans.
Empowers deaf youth through advocacy, mentorship, and leadership development. Connects them with resources, career pathways, and community engagement opportunities to foster success and growth.
