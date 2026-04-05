WOW-Wings of Worth

Hosted by

WOW-Wings of Worth

About this event

Secure the BAG: Empowerment Board Workshop

1062 Evans Ave

Fort Worth, TX 76104, USA

Secure the Bag Bundle
Free

Parent + 2 Children

Includes:

  • Full workshop experience
  • 2 Empowerment Board set
  • Mystery “Life Bag”
  • 🧃 Light refreshments

🫶🏾Perfect for one parent and 2 children to connect, create, and grow together.

Empowerment Sponsor
$1,000

This is a sponsor who supports our mission to empower youth ages 8-12 and help them navigate life beyond their circumstances. Help them develop social skills, learn how to use emotional intelligence, and thrive confidentially into their destiny.

Uplifting Sponsor
$500

This is a sponsor who supports our mission to uplift families in a way that increases parental involvement. The sponsor who know that children have better chances of being successful with the approval, support and validation of their parents.

Strengthening Sponsor
$300

This is a sponsor who supports our mission to strengthen our communities. The sponsor who understands that it takes a village to empower youth and uplift families. The one who knows when families are strong, our communities are strong.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!