Secure the BAG: Empowerment Board Workshop

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About this event
Parent + 2 Children
Includes:
🫶🏾Perfect for one parent and 2 children to connect, create, and grow together.
This is a sponsor who supports our mission to empower youth ages 8-12 and help them navigate life beyond their circumstances. Help them develop social skills, learn how to use emotional intelligence, and thrive confidentially into their destiny.
This is a sponsor who supports our mission to uplift families in a way that increases parental involvement. The sponsor who know that children have better chances of being successful with the approval, support and validation of their parents.
This is a sponsor who supports our mission to strengthen our communities. The sponsor who understands that it takes a village to empower youth and uplift families. The one who knows when families are strong, our communities are strong.
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