Hosted by

South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

About this event

Secure The Bag: Financial Planning Meets Tax Savvy

401 8th St SW

Auburn, WA 98001, USA

Laffle Tickets - 12
$10

12 tickets, $10… endless excitement! The prizes? Totally worth it! 🎉

Pre-Pay and have the tickets ready at check-in!

Laffle Tickets - 25
$20

25 tickets, $20… endless excitement! The prizes? Totally worth it! 🎉


Pre-Pay and have the tickets ready at check-in!

Luncheon Sponsor
$250

Feed the crowd, boost your brand! 🌟 Become a Lunch Sponsor and make the day deliciously memorable.

Your sponsorship includes:

  • One ticket for the program and lunch
  • Recognition as the Luncheon Sponsor at the event
  • Brand visibility in event promotions and at the event
  • Direct networking with REALTORS® and industry leaders
Women's Council Member
$50

Missed Early Bird? No worries! Grab your ticket now—full program, lunch & 1 Laffle ticket included! 🌟

Future Women's Council Member
$70

Missed Early Bird? No worries! Grab your ticket now—full program, lunch & 1 Laffle ticket included! 🌟

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!