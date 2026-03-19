Secure The Bag: Financial Planning Meets Tax Savvy

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About this event
12 tickets, $10… endless excitement! The prizes? Totally worth it! 🎉
Pre-Pay and have the tickets ready at check-in!
25 tickets, $20… endless excitement! The prizes? Totally worth it! 🎉
Pre-Pay and have the tickets ready at check-in!
Feed the crowd, boost your brand! 🌟 Become a Lunch Sponsor and make the day deliciously memorable.
Your sponsorship includes:
Missed Early Bird? No worries! Grab your ticket now—full program, lunch & 1 Laffle ticket included! 🌟
Missed Early Bird? No worries! Grab your ticket now—full program, lunch & 1 Laffle ticket included! 🌟
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!