Secure Your GDAC Lifetime Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
We are offering a Lifetime Local Membership to the first 30 participants who commit to this vision. By becoming a Lifetime Member, you solidify your commitment to CSU excellence and never have to worry about paying local chapter dues again.
Renews monthly
Stay on budget with 5 monthly payments of $100. All installment payments must be completed by July 31, 2026. On July 31, all payments will be stopped and NON-REFUNDABLE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!