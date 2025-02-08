Security Deposit (Private Rentals)

Security deposit to be refunded if there are no damages to club. In the even that there are damages that exceed the $500 security deposit, credit card will be held on file to cover additional damage costs.
Security deposit to be refunded if there are no damages to club. In the even that there are damages that exceed the $500 security deposit, credit card will be held on file to cover additional damage costs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!