Slsc Inc

Hosted by

Slsc Inc

About this event

Security Deposit (Private Rentals)

51036 Co Rd 11

Elkhart, IN 46514, USA

Security Deposit
$500
Security deposit to be refunded if there are no damages to club. In the even that there are damages that exceed the $500 security deposit, credit card will be held on file to cover additional damage costs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!