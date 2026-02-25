SEDA 2026 Sponsorship

Premier Sponsor - With a contribution of $500,

Your business logo will be displayed on a dining table placard and included in the event program, and in an AV slideshow.

Your business logo will be included in our advance event promotions (Print & Social Media)

Your business logo will appear in our 4 concert programs throughout the 2026 season.

We will reserve 2 seats in the VIP Section +Food & Beverage Vouchers for our food vendors and bar.





PLEASE NOTE: at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is NOT a donation to CCOC. You can opt-out by changing the amount to "Other"/$0, if you so-choose.