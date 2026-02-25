Children's Choir of Chico

Hosted by

Children's Choir of Chico

About this event

SEDA 2026 Sponsorship

Business Sponsor item
Business Sponsor item
Business Sponsor item
Business Sponsor
$100

Business Sponsor - With a contribution of $100,

Your business logo will be displayed on a dining table placard and included in the event program, an AV slideshow + pre & post-event social media.


PLEASE NOTE: at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is NOT a donation to CCOC. You can opt-out by changing the amount to "Other"/$0, if you so-choose.


Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor item
Premier Sponsor
$500

Premier Sponsor - With a contribution of $500,

Your business logo will be displayed on a dining table placard and included in the event program, and in an AV slideshow.

Your business logo will be included in our advance event promotions (Print & Social Media)

Your business logo will appear in our 4 concert programs throughout the 2026 season.

We will reserve 2 seats in the VIP Section +Food & Beverage Vouchers for our food vendors and bar.


PLEASE NOTE: at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is NOT a donation to CCOC. You can opt-out by changing the amount to "Other"/$0, if you so-choose.

Top Shelf Sponsor item
Top Shelf Sponsor item
Top Shelf Sponsor item
Top Shelf Sponsor
$1,000

Top Shelf Sponsor - With a contribution of $1,000

Your business logo will be displayed on a dining table placard and included in the event program, and in an AV slideshow

Your business logo will be included in our advance event promotions (Print & Social Media)

Your business logo will appear in our 4 concert programs throughout the 2026 season.

We will reserve 4 seats in the VIP Section +Food & Beverage Vouchers for our food vendors and bar.


PLEASE NOTE: at purchase check-out, the prompt to make a "Contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free" is OPTIONAL and is NOT a donation to CCOC. You can opt-out by changing the amount to "Other"/$0, if you so-choose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!