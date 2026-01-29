Hosted by
About this event
This initial contribution secures your participation in the Sedona Conscious Journey Mission. These funds are dedicated to the primary logistical requirements, including securing airfare and mission-critical travel arrangements. This payment must be completed by February 13th. This is a 501(c)(3) mission-based contribution."
This second contribution supports the Sedona Conscious Journey Mission. These funds are applied toward communal mission housing and shared nourishment for the cohort. Recommended completion by February 27th. This is a 501(c)(3) mission-based contribution applied to the programmatic requirements of the journey.
This third contribution supports the Sedona Conscious Journey Mission. These funds are dedicated to the sacred curriculum, including teaching and somatic tools. Recommended completion by March 13th. This is a 501(c)(3) mission-based contribution applied to the programmatic requirements of the journey.
This final contribution completes the funding for the Sedona Conscious Journey Mission. These funds cover ground transportation and site-specific service-learning at Cathedral Rock. Final balance must be completed by April 15th. This is a 501(c)(3) mission-based contribution.
