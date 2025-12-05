See Stories' Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Offer is Valid May 1st, 2026 - September 1st, 2026 only in Juneau, AK and is a contribution from TEMSCO Helicopters, INC. Please call 907-789-9501 in advance to book. Voucher must be present at time of flight.
Starting bid
Professional Headshot Session:
Refresh your professional presence with a polished, studio-quality headshot experience by tidalbound. Enjoy a 30-minute session in our downtown Juneau studio and receive two expertly edited, color-graded headshots. Perfect for business profiles, creative portfolios, or anyone ready to level up their image.
Starting bid
Family Photography Experience:
Capture the moments that matter with a custom family photography session by tidalbound (www.tidalbound.com). This experience includes up to two Juneau locations, two outfit changes, and a full two-hour session. Your gallery will include 20 fully edited, beautifully colored images—timeless keepsakes for your home and family.
Starting bid
This gift bag from the Kodiak Islander gift shop will make the perfect present this holiday season, or you could just treat yourself! This beautiful assortment includes an herbal tea set, a mushroom calendar, cloth bags, socks a mug, creamed honey, gummies, and a notebook.
Starting bid
Wanna be the coolest kid on the block? Bid on these three tee's and corduroy hat!
Starting bid
Enjoy or gift these beautiful, handmade Tlingit earrings by Samantha Ramey of Angoon, Alaska, inspired by love and culture.
Starting bid
Enjoy a limited edition Meghan Chambers "Moon Over Swells” printed 8.5x11” art with matting. Meghan is cofounder of Salt Water Press (https://www.saltwater.press/about) and her work carries her positive energy.
Starting bid
Enjoy local Juneau Artist Michelle Stewarts' "Between," 8.5 x 11 with matting.
Starting bid
Grace Kelley's "Crab Bucket" 8.5 x 11 with large matting. You can learn more about Grace's art at her IG account, @sundewprint
Starting bid
CJ Harrell's "Hard at Work in the fish Shed" 8.5x 11 Print. This item comes with a gift certificate at “Picture This” in Juneau for professional framing up to $150
Starting bid
Grace Kelley's "Days Catch" Bear and Fish 8.5x 11" with matting. You can learn more about Grace's art at her IG account, @sundewprint
Starting bid
Juneau Pedicab's Five Star City Tour for 2 Adults & two Mount Roberts Tram tickets that must be used on the same day. This tour is amazing whether you are local or a tourist, and is a great investment for you or your visitors! Learn more about this opportunity here: http://www.juneaupedicab.com/ridetour
Starting bid
WOW, Ken Burns himself donated a signed movie poster for his documentary "The War." We are speechless!
Starting bid
WOW, Ken Burns himself donated a signed movie poster for his documentary "The Vietnam War." We are speechless!
Starting bid
WOW, Ken Burns himself donated a signed movie poster for his documentary "Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise & Fall of Jack Johnson." We are speechless!
Starting bid
Lily Hope was born and raised in Juneau, Alaska to full-time artists. She is Tlingit Indian, of the Raven moiety. Following her matrilineal line, she’s of her grandmother’s clan, the T’akdeintaan. You can read her full story and learn about her work on her website here: https://www.lilyhope.com/about
Starting bid
Lily Hope was born and raised in Juneau, Alaska to full-time artists. She is Tlingit Indian, of the Raven moiety. Following her matrilineal line, she’s of her grandmother’s clan, the T’akdeintaan. You can read her full story and learn about her work on her website here: https://www.lilyhope.com/about
Starting bid
Enjoy or gift this delicious Tradish Fish, two packs of yummy smoked Keta!
Starting bid
Enjoy or gift this delicious Tradish Fish, one pack of yummy smoked king!
Starting bid
Critically-acclaimed cartoonist Guy Delisle chronicles how Eadweard Muybridge revolutionized photography by capturing horse motion in 1870s California, a book donated by Alaska Robotics: https://alaskarobotics.com
Starting bid
Kelp has never tasted so delicious! Enjoy this box of kelp salsas, sauces, and products all locally produced. YUM!
Starting bid
Choose your own Eagle Belt (multiple leather colors) at Ewing Dry Goods. Check them out here: https://www.ewingdrygoods.com/collections/belts/products/dont-mess-w-the-eagle-belt
Starting bid
This beautiful 8.5 x 11 print by Chloey Cavenaugh was inspired by a dream and goes with the following writing:Written after a dream I had while in Kake.
As I walked along a quiet path, the world around me felt bright and calm.
Ahead, a group of familiar faces stood waiting. They were people I had known, their laughter loud and biting. Their voices cut
through the silence, sharp and unforgiving. They pointed at me, their fingers like arrows, mocking my name. It wasn’t the first
time I had heard this kind of laughter. The sting of their words felt old, like a wound that never healed.
They tried to wrap me in shame, to make me small, to trap me in their judgment.
I felt the weight of it, the pressure bearing down on me, but I didn’t stop walking. I held my head high, even as my heart raced.
I pushed forward, trying to ignore the words that felt like a weight on my chest. But fear followed me like a shadow, trying to
bind me to the spot.
Then, from the shadows ahead, a figure appeared. A Spirit. Something I couldn’t name. The Spirit was wearing a familiar mask.
“I’ll swallow you whole,” it said, its voice low.
I wanted to turn away, to look down at my feet and pretend it wasn’t there. But deep inside, I found something,something stronger than fear. I knew I had to face it. There was something familiar about it. The mask looked like one of ours.
I lifted my head and met its gaze. My heart felt peaceful, I stood my ground. I swallowed the fear and let my voice rise.
“I am not scared,” I said, my voice steady “Swallow me up.”
The Spirit charged towards me, and the spirit swallowed me up.
To face the fear was to break the cycle. The Spirit was never just a force standing against me,it was a part of me, of all of us.
I felt peace, accepting the fear didn’t mean defeat. It meant understanding it, confronting it, and owning my place in this
story. I didn’t have to run from it anymore.
Starting bid
Chloey Cavenaugh donated this stunning Tináa, patch and print.
Starting bid
Rico Lanáat’ Worl is a Tlingit + Athabascan social designer and artist with training in anthropology who created this powerful silkscreen. Learn more about him and his work here: https://ricoworl.com/pages/bio
Starting bid
Martin Jr. Stepetin's, 11 years old, framed work. Get it while you can!
Starting bid
Káak'utxhéich Kai Abraham Monture (he/him) is Lingít, Kanien’kehá:ka’, and Filipino. He is the grandson of Chuushah Elaine Abraham and Woochjixoo Eesh George Ramos. He is born into the K'ineix Kwáan (Copper River Clan), and Ts'iskw Hít (Owl House). He is a member of the Yakutat Senior Mount Saint Elias, and Juneau Woosh.ji.een Dance Groups. He is currently working to revitalize traditional Lingít warrior training for the youth. Enjoy this beautiful original piece!
