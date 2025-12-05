See Stories' Silent Auction

This beautiful 8.5 x 11 print by Chloey Cavenaugh was inspired by a dream and goes with the following writing:Written after a dream I had while in Kake.





As I walked along a quiet path, the world around me felt bright and calm.

Ahead, a group of familiar faces stood waiting. They were people I had known, their laughter loud and biting. Their voices cut

through the silence, sharp and unforgiving. They pointed at me, their fingers like arrows, mocking my name. It wasn’t the first

time I had heard this kind of laughter. The sting of their words felt old, like a wound that never healed.





They tried to wrap me in shame, to make me small, to trap me in their judgment.

I felt the weight of it, the pressure bearing down on me, but I didn’t stop walking. I held my head high, even as my heart raced.

I pushed forward, trying to ignore the words that felt like a weight on my chest. But fear followed me like a shadow, trying to

bind me to the spot.





Then, from the shadows ahead, a figure appeared. A Spirit. Something I couldn’t name. The Spirit was wearing a familiar mask.

“I’ll swallow you whole,” it said, its voice low.

I wanted to turn away, to look down at my feet and pretend it wasn’t there. But deep inside, I found something,something stronger than fear. I knew I had to face it. There was something familiar about it. The mask looked like one of ours.





I lifted my head and met its gaze. My heart felt peaceful, I stood my ground. I swallowed the fear and let my voice rise.

“I am not scared,” I said, my voice steady “Swallow me up.”





The Spirit charged towards me, and the spirit swallowed me up.





To face the fear was to break the cycle. The Spirit was never just a force standing against me,it was a part of me, of all of us.

I felt peace, accepting the fear didn’t mean defeat. It meant understanding it, confronting it, and owning my place in this

story. I didn’t have to run from it anymore.