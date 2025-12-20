Seed Exchange Of Central Arizona's shop

Seed Exchange Of Central Arizona

Your donation to Seed Exchange of Central Arizona helps us distribute seeds to the community. Each gift supports access to seeds and shared abundance.

$20

Your donation to Seed Exchange of Central Arizona helps us distribute seeds to the community. Each gift supports access to seeds and shared abundance.

Herbs & Pollinators
$15

A vibrant mix of herbs and blooms designed to attract bees, butterflies, and joy.

Soul Food Garden
$15

This seed set honors ancestral traditions and Southern culinary roots.

Desert Garden
$15

Grow what thrives in the desert. This set includes drought-tolerant, heat-loving seeds like tepary beans and Armenian cucumber.

Pizza Garden
$15

All the essentials for a fresh-from-the-garden pizza night.

When the Soil Is Ready
$10

When the Soil Is Ready is a meditation companion for anyone learning to slow down and grow at their own pace. Rooted in the rhythms of gardening, this book can be used as a meditation guide, a growth journal, or a quiet place to return when life feels rushed or uncertain.


