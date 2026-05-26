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Seed Program

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Seed Program's ROCKSHOW 2026 Silent Auction

4 Cowabunga Vegas Day Passes item
4 Cowabunga Vegas Day Passes
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy an entire day at Cowabunga Vegas. All waterslides and attractions are included in the price of admission. Tubes and lifejackets are also included.

6 Red Light Therapy Sessions at LUX Bio Therapy item
6 Red Light Therapy Sessions at LUX Bio Therapy
$300

Starting bid

6 Red Light Therapy Sessions, Nutrition Review & Counseling, Menopause Coaching with Certified Specialist! Boost energy, support weight loss, repair muscles, improve circulation, find relief from arthritis pain - all in one revitalizing package!

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