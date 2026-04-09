Seed Sale 2026

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Triploid oysters non-spawning and result in faster growth, consistent year-round meat quality, and survival.
Sold by volume approx. 300- 500 ct.
Delightfully mild and sweet! The "Chardonnay of Oysters" (Note: Seed is 9mm, you will need small mesh grow bags.)
This cozy, PSRF staff-favorite comes in blue or green! PSRF logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)
Wear your commitment to clean marine waters! PSRF's logo tee comes in russet, gray, or green. Logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)
Accessorize with a PSRF beanie! Navy or green, both Puget Sound-inspired perfection. One size.
Tote your essentials in eco-style with PSRF's canvas classic! One size. Bag measures 15"x15" with a 10" drop.
Put a sticker on it! Show your support for PSRF. Set of 3 - black, teal and white. Each sticker is 4" x 2.25" and has a transparent background.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!