Puget Sound Restoration Fund
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Puget Sound Restoration Fund

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Puget Sound Restoration Fund

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Seed Sale 2026

Add a donation for Puget Sound Restoration Fund

$

Pacific Triploid (non-spawning) item
Pacific Triploid (non-spawning)
$80

Triploid oysters non-spawning and result in faster growth, consistent year-round meat quality, and survival.

Sold by volume approx. 300- 500 ct.

Kumamoto Seed (Kumo) item
Kumamoto Seed (Kumo)
$95

Delightfully mild and sweet! The "Chardonnay of Oysters" (Note: Seed is 9mm, you will need small mesh grow bags.)


PSRF Logo Hooded Sweatshirt item
PSRF Logo Hooded Sweatshirt
$45

This cozy, PSRF staff-favorite comes in blue or green! PSRF logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)

PSRF Logo T-Shirt item
PSRF Logo T-Shirt
$25

Wear your commitment to clean marine waters! PSRF's logo tee comes in russet, gray, or green. Logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)

PSRF Logo Beanie item
PSRF Logo Beanie
$22

Accessorize with a PSRF beanie! Navy or green, both Puget Sound-inspired perfection. One size.

PSRF Canvas Logo Tote item
PSRF Canvas Logo Tote
$15

Tote your essentials in eco-style with PSRF's canvas classic! One size. Bag measures 15"x15" with a 10" drop.

PSRF Stickers item
PSRF Stickers
$5

Put a sticker on it! Show your support for PSRF. Set of 3 - black, teal and white. Each sticker is 4" x 2.25" and has a transparent background.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!