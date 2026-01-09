Elger Bay Elementary PTA

Elger Bay Elementary PTA

HIGH MOWING ORGANIC SEED FUNDRAISER for Elger Bay School Garden

Mardi Gras Beans item
Mardi Gras Beans
$4.15

Premixed, purple, yellow and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity

55 days

145 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-mardi-gras-blend-bean.html

Rattle Snake Pole Beans item
Rattle Snake Pole Beans
$4.15

Exceptional, heirloom flavor, fresh shelled, or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks.

65 days

145 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-rattlesnake-bean.html

Napoli Carrot item
Napoli Carrot
$4.15

An early versatile carrot for all seasons, great flavor and color as an early spring or baby full-size or storage carrot.

55 days

250 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-napoli-f1-carrot.html

Starburst Carrot Blend item
Starburst Carrot Blend
$4.15

This rainbow of sweet and

crunchy roots includes shades of white,

yellow, orange, and purple.

70 days

250 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-starburst-carrot-blend.html

Double Yield Cucumber item
Double Yield Cucumber
$4.15

Prolific Fruit is tender and juicy, with a crisp flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh.

55 days

65 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-double-yield-pickling-cucumber.html

Tasty Green Cucumber item
Tasty Green Cucumber
$4.15

An Asian burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling.

60 days

10 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-tasty-green-f1-cucumber.html

Gourmet Lettuce Blend item
Gourmet Lettuce Blend
$4.15

A signature blend with unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love.

28 days

775 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-gourmet-lettuce-blend.html

Pirat Butterhead Lettuce item
Pirat Butterhead Lettuce
$4.15

Tender heads with notably, superior and texture, balanced red outer leaves

55 days

50 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-pirat-lettuce.html

Blizzard Snow Pea item
Blizzard Snow Pea
$4.15

Concentrated, of slender, green pods with crisp texture.

30 to 36 inch vines

58 days

130 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-blizzard-snow-pea.html

Howden Pumpkin item
Howden Pumpkin
$4.15

The original Jack O Lantern With Rich color, deep ridges, and sturdy handles.

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-howden-pumpkin.html

Cherry Belle Radish item
Cherry Belle Radish
$4.15

Classic, smooth, red punching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing.

25 days

170 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-cherry-belle-radish.html

Stardust Zucchini item
Stardust Zucchini
$4.15

Very cold hearty, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture.

45 days

640 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-stardust-zucchini.html

Honeynut Butternut Squash item
Honeynut Butternut Squash
$4.15

Adorable, serving butternut with dark, golden tan skin, and great, sweet flavor.

110 days

20 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-honeynut-butternut-squash.html

Rose de Berne Tomatoe item
Rose de Berne Tomatoe
$4.15

Beautiful rose pink Swiss heirloom with big flavor. And even balance of acidity and sweetness.

75 days

30 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-rose-de-berne-tomato.html

Sweetie Cherry Tomato item
Sweetie Cherry Tomato
$4.15

Super sweet red one to 1.5 inch cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off of the vine.

65 days

30 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-sweetie-cherry-tomato.html

Blacktail Mountain Watermelon item
Blacktail Mountain Watermelon
$4.15

Great for short, cool seasons with , sweet flesh prolific 8 inch fruit.

70 days

40 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-blacktail-mtn-watermelon.html

Genovese Basil item
Genovese Basil
$4.15

Dark green, glossy leaves with spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture, and distinctive sweet flavor.

68 days

560 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-genovese-basil.html

Bright Lights Cosmos Blend item
Bright Lights Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Multitudes of gold yellow, burnt orange and fiery red 2.5 inch double flowers on bushy plants.

85 days

115 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-bright-lights-bl-cosmos.html

Sensation Cosmos Blend item
Sensation Cosmos Blend
$4.15

Sensational blend , pink, magenta, and lavender blooms

85 days

160 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-sensation-blend-cosmos.html

Lions Mouth Snapdragon item
Lions Mouth Snapdragon
$4.15

Gorgeous blend of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer

110 days

1560 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-lion-s-mouth-snapdragon.html

Hella Sonnenblume Sunflower item
Hella Sonnenblume Sunflower
$4.15

A stunning dwarf, sunflower for bouquets, reaching only 3.5 feet in height

75 to 80 days

125 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-hella-sonnenblu-sunflower.html

Velvet Queen Sunflower item
Velvet Queen Sunflower
$4.15

Deep velvety crimson 5 to 6 inch blooms accentuated with traces of yellow free branching plants

80 days

35 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-velvet-queen-sunflower.html

County Fair Zinnia Mix Blend item
County Fair Zinnia Mix Blend
$4.15

Warm mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold

75 to 90 days

85 seeds

https://www.highmowingseeds.com/organic-non-gmo-county-fair-blend-zinnias.html

Easy Salad Greens item
Easy Salad Greens
$11.50

3 packets- A homegrown salad simply tastes better! Enjoy growing your own salad with this great assortment of greens. Each is well suited for container gardening or can be sown directly into your garden beds.

INCLUDES:

  • Spinach
  • Arugula
  • Lettuce Blend


Kitchen Herbs item
Kitchen Herbs
$11.50

5 packets- This fragrant assortment is perfect for any gardener or cook who loves the flavor that only fresh herbs can add to a dish. Whether your gardener has an acre plot or a windowsill pot, these easy-to-grow herb selections will add aroma to culinary endeavors and more!

MAY INCLUDE:

  • Dill
  • Parsley
  • Basil
  • Cilantro
  • Thyme
Summer of Sunflowers item
Summer of Sunflowers
$11.50

(3 packets) Nothing brightens a day like the dazzling face of a sunflower! This assortment of varieties – each with its own personality – will make you smile each time you walk by! Pick a sunny spot, plant your seeds, and enjoy the diversity of height, colors, and bloom time. 

INCLUDES:

  • Three packets of sunflowers offering a kaleidoscope of orange, red and gold
A Bee's Garden item
A Bee's Garden
$19

5 packets- Bees and other beneficial insects love gathering nectar from the flowers of these plants, and you’ll love the attractive assortment of colors and foliage. Not for looks alone: beneficial insects help keep the “bad” bugs away, maintaining a balanced eco-system in your garden without the use of harmful chemicals.  Includes: 

  • Dill
  • Sage
  • Fennel
  • Cosmos
  • Calendula
Bouquet Garden item
Bouquet Garden
$19

5 packets) Bring the beauty of the garden into your home with this gorgeous assortment of cut flowers. Easy to grow and maintain, this selection is perfect for crafting beautiful bouquets over a long blooming season. With a stunning blend of colors, shapes and textures - artful decor can be made with ease. For best results, we recommend that these varieties be transplanted. 

MAY INCLUDE:  

  • Zinnias
  • Celosia
  • Scabiosa
  • Cosmos


For all varieties, strip leaves prior to cutting and immediately place into clean water. Avoid cutting flowers during the hottest part of the day for best vase life. Trim stems at a 45-degree angle to maximize surface area for water uptake. Flowers will keep longer if stored in a cool location.

Kids Garden item
Kids Garden
$19

(5 packets) Kids will love this assortment of fun and unique vegetables! Ever seen a purple carrot? Can you guess the height of this giant sunflower? Engage and inspire young people with these “easy to seed and succeed” varieties. High Mowing Kid-Approved!

INCLUDES:

  • Sunflower
  • Pumpkin
  • Carrot
  • Pole Bean
  • Nasturtium Flowers
Container Garden item
Container Garden
$21.50

7 packets) These varieties do well in containers and will add color and flavor to a sunny porch, patio, window box or rooftop.

INCLUDES:  

  • Basil
  • Pea
  • Kale
  • Cherry Tomato
  • Pepper
  • Salad Mix
  • Cilantro


Garden Starter item
Garden Starter
$21.50

(7 packets) Looking for a simple way to start your garden? These varieties can be directly seeded into your garden or pots and are easy to grow and rewarding to harvest.

INCLUDES:

  • Bean
  • Carrot
  • Cucumber
  • Beet
  • Basil
  • Radish
  • Salad Mix
Seed Stewards item
Seed Stewards
$21.50

6 packets) Prized for their unique colors, shapes, and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. Perfect for seed savers of all ages and experience.

USPS FLAT RATE ENVELOPE item
USPS FLAT RATE ENVELOPE
$11.90
  • Flat Rate Envelope (Small/Standard): $11.90 (12-1/2" x 9-1/2" or smaller)
