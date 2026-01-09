HIGH MOWING ORGANIC SEED FUNDRAISER for Elger Bay School Garden

5 packets) Bring the beauty of the garden into your home with this gorgeous assortment of cut flowers. Easy to grow and maintain, this selection is perfect for crafting beautiful bouquets over a long blooming season. With a stunning blend of colors, shapes and textures - artful decor can be made with ease. For best results, we recommend that these varieties be transplanted.

MAY INCLUDE:

Zinnias

Celosia

Scabiosa

Cosmos





For all varieties, strip leaves prior to cutting and immediately place into clean water. Avoid cutting flowers during the hottest part of the day for best vase life. Trim stems at a 45-degree angle to maximize surface area for water uptake. Flowers will keep longer if stored in a cool location.