HIGH MOWING ORGANIC SEED FUNDRAISER for Elger Bay School Garden

Premixed, purple, yellow and green snap beans selected for their flavor and even rates of maturity
55 days
145 seeds
Exceptional, heirloom flavor, fresh shelled, or dry. Beans are dark green with unusual purple streaks.
65 days
145 seeds
An early versatile carrot for all seasons, great flavor and color as an early spring or baby full-size or storage carrot.
55 days
250 seeds
This rainbow of sweet and
crunchy roots includes shades of white,
yellow, orange, and purple.
70 days
250 seeds
Prolific Fruit is tender and juicy, with a crisp flavor. Excellent for pickling or eating fresh.
55 days
65 seeds
An Asian burpless variety with delicate skin, crisp texture and sweet flavor. Trellis to prevent curling.
60 days
10 seeds
A signature blend with unique shapes and colors that chefs and gourmands will love.
28 days
775 seeds
Tender heads with notably, superior and texture, balanced red outer leaves
55 days
50 seeds
Concentrated, of slender, green pods with crisp texture.
30 to 36 inch vines
58 days
130 seeds
The original Jack O Lantern With Rich color, deep ridges, and sturdy handles.
Classic, smooth, red punching radish with crispy white flesh. Fast growing.
25 days
170 seeds
Very cold hearty, dark green leaves with heavily savoyed texture.
45 days
640 seeds
Adorable, serving butternut with dark, golden tan skin, and great, sweet flavor.
110 days
20 seeds
Beautiful rose pink Swiss heirloom with big flavor. And even balance of acidity and sweetness.
75 days
30 seeds
Super sweet red one to 1.5 inch cherry tomato with high sugar content for eating right off of the vine.
65 days
30 seeds
Great for short, cool seasons with , sweet flesh prolific 8 inch fruit.
70 days
40 seeds
Dark green, glossy leaves with spoon shape, exceptionally tender texture, and distinctive sweet flavor.
68 days
560 seeds
Multitudes of gold yellow, burnt orange and fiery red 2.5 inch double flowers on bushy plants.
85 days
115 seeds
Sensational blend , pink, magenta, and lavender blooms
85 days
160 seeds
Gorgeous blend of bold and pastel colors that bloom continuously through the summer
110 days
1560 seeds
A stunning dwarf, sunflower for bouquets, reaching only 3.5 feet in height
75 to 80 days
125 seeds
Deep velvety crimson 5 to 6 inch blooms accentuated with traces of yellow free branching plants
80 days
35 seeds
Warm mix of pink, orange, purple, red and gold
75 to 90 days
85 seeds
3 packets- A homegrown salad simply tastes better! Enjoy growing your own salad with this great assortment of greens. Each is well suited for container gardening or can be sown directly into your garden beds.
INCLUDES:
5 packets- This fragrant assortment is perfect for any gardener or cook who loves the flavor that only fresh herbs can add to a dish. Whether your gardener has an acre plot or a windowsill pot, these easy-to-grow herb selections will add aroma to culinary endeavors and more!
MAY INCLUDE:
(3 packets) Nothing brightens a day like the dazzling face of a sunflower! This assortment of varieties – each with its own personality – will make you smile each time you walk by! Pick a sunny spot, plant your seeds, and enjoy the diversity of height, colors, and bloom time.
INCLUDES:
5 packets- Bees and other beneficial insects love gathering nectar from the flowers of these plants, and you’ll love the attractive assortment of colors and foliage. Not for looks alone: beneficial insects help keep the “bad” bugs away, maintaining a balanced eco-system in your garden without the use of harmful chemicals. Includes:
5 packets) Bring the beauty of the garden into your home with this gorgeous assortment of cut flowers. Easy to grow and maintain, this selection is perfect for crafting beautiful bouquets over a long blooming season. With a stunning blend of colors, shapes and textures - artful decor can be made with ease. For best results, we recommend that these varieties be transplanted.
MAY INCLUDE:
For all varieties, strip leaves prior to cutting and immediately place into clean water. Avoid cutting flowers during the hottest part of the day for best vase life. Trim stems at a 45-degree angle to maximize surface area for water uptake. Flowers will keep longer if stored in a cool location.
(5 packets) Kids will love this assortment of fun and unique vegetables! Ever seen a purple carrot? Can you guess the height of this giant sunflower? Engage and inspire young people with these “easy to seed and succeed” varieties. High Mowing Kid-Approved!
INCLUDES:
7 packets) These varieties do well in containers and will add color and flavor to a sunny porch, patio, window box or rooftop.
INCLUDES:
(7 packets) Looking for a simple way to start your garden? These varieties can be directly seeded into your garden or pots and are easy to grow and rewarding to harvest.
INCLUDES:
6 packets) Prized for their unique colors, shapes, and flavors, these vegetable varieties have been passed down through generations of seed savers. Perfect for seed savers of all ages and experience.
