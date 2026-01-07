Urban Farm Shop

The Pilgrim Terrace nonprofit is a recognized affiliate of Tower Garden

The Tower Garden FLEX system lets you grow more in less space. In a matter of weeks, you can take up to 20 of your favorite vegetables, herbs, and flowers from seed, to harvest, to plate without soil. By using Tower Garden’s patented aeroponic growing system, you will use less water and electricity. This versatile, self-watering, growing system can be set up outdoors or indoors. With the addition of LED Indoor Grow Lights, your Tower Garden can produce healthy, fresh food year-round. The best part is that this system is expandable with optional extension kits to fit even larger families' growing needs.