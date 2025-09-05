Seedling Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Lacinato kale – also known as Tuscan or Dino kale, is an Italian heirloom variety known for its striking blue-green color and long, savoyed leaves. Its sweet, nutty flavor intensifies as temperatures dip.
Red Oak lettuce is a type of loose-leaf butter lettuce named for its burgundy-red leaves that resemble oak tree leaves. It has a buttery texture and an incredibly mellow, nutty and sweet flavor. It is known for its sweetness, which may be an even more memorable quality than its attractive foliage.
This tomato is notable for its prolific loads of red, meaty, 1-oz fruits.It thrives both indoors or outdoors without protection. For peak flavor, allow fruits to ripen a few days beyond initially turning red.
A beautiful mixture of colors, flavors, and textures, perfect for harvesting at the baby-leaf stage for salads.
Chives are valuable for our health, and not only because they deliver such a high dose of Vitamin C. Their essential oils sooth a long list of ailments. They act as expectorant, anti-bacterium and anti-inflammatory. Chives also animate the appetite and promote digestion.
Researchers have found that cilantro may provide health benefits in the form of reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and seizure severity, as well as raising energy levels and healthy hair and skin.
Parsley works as a powerful natural diuretic and can help reduce bloating and blood pressure. Parsley is loaded with vitamin K, which has been linked to bone health. The vitamin supports bone growth and bone mineral density.
The radish microgreen is tiny, packed with more vitamins and minerals than the same amount of radish bulb, allows you to add just a dash of radish goodness, is beautiful to look at, contains chlorophyll, has a different texture than the radish bulb, and can be easily added to your everyday snacks and meals.
Graced with a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture, sunflower microgreens are nothing short of awesome in sandwiches, soups, salads, scrambled eggs, and wraps. Both the leaves and the stems are edible.
These young sprouts of the wheat family can be eaten whole and raw, but more often they are juiced raw and consumed as a liquid. Beloved by many, especially among health food fanciers, wheatgrass has a very strong, pronounced taste.
