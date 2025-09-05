Seedling Shop

Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes

Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes

Butter Lettuce item
Butter Lettuce
$2
  • Flavor: Soft, tender, and mildly buttery; ideal for wraps or delicate salads.
  • Nutrition: Rich in folate and vitamin K
Fusion Romain item
Fusion Romain
$2
  • Flavor: Crisp, refreshing, subtly sweet, perfect for hearty salads.
  • Nutrition: High in vitamins A and K, supporting vision, skin, and bone health.
Swiss Chard item
Swiss Chard
$2
  • Flavor: Earthy leaves with vibrant, slightly salty stems.
  • Nutrition: Packed with vitamins A, C, K, magnesium, and antioxidants.
Ruby Sky Lettuce item
Ruby Sky Lettuce
$2
  • Flavor: Delicate, ruffled leaves with a gentle sweetness.
  • Nutrition: Contains antioxidants and fiber for immune and digestive support.
Kale item
Kale
$2

Lacinato kale – also known as Tuscan or Dino kale, is an Italian heirloom variety known for its striking blue-green color and long, savoyed leaves. Its sweet, nutty flavor intensifies as temperatures dip.

Red Oak Leaf Lettuce Seedling item
Red Oak Leaf Lettuce Seedling
$2

Red Oak lettuce is a type of loose-leaf butter lettuce named for its burgundy-red leaves that resemble oak tree leaves. It has a buttery texture and an incredibly mellow, nutty and sweet flavor. It is known for its sweetness, which may be an even more memorable quality than its attractive foliage.

Cherry Tomato Seedling item
Cherry Tomato Seedling
$2

This tomato is notable for its prolific loads of red, meaty, 1-oz fruits.It thrives both indoors or outdoors without protection. For peak flavor, allow fruits to ripen a few days beyond initially turning red.

All Star Spring Lettuce Seedling item
All Star Spring Lettuce Seedling
$2

A beautiful mixture of colors, flavors, and textures, perfect for harvesting at the baby-leaf stage for salads.

Chive Seedling item
Chive Seedling
$2

Chives are valuable for our health, and not only because they deliver such a high dose of Vitamin C. Their essential oils sooth a long list of ailments. They act as expectorant, anti-bacterium and anti-inflammatory. Chives also animate the appetite and promote digestion.

Cilantro Seedling item
Cilantro Seedling
$2

Researchers have found that cilantro may provide health benefits in the form of reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and seizure severity, as well as raising energy levels and healthy hair and skin.

Parsley Seedling item
Parsley Seedling
$2

Parsley works as a powerful natural diuretic and can help reduce bloating and blood pressure. Parsley is loaded with vitamin K, which has been linked to bone health. The vitamin supports bone growth and bone mineral density.

Radish Microgreens (1 Square) item
Radish Microgreens (1 Square)
$2.50

The radish microgreen is tiny, packed with more vitamins and minerals than the same amount of radish bulb, allows you to add just a dash of radish goodness, is beautiful to look at, contains chlorophyll, has a different texture than the radish bulb, and can be easily added to your everyday snacks and meals.

Sunflower Microgreens (1 square) item
Sunflower Microgreens (1 square)
$2.50

Graced with a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture, sunflower microgreens are nothing short of awesome in sandwiches, soups, salads, scrambled eggs, and wraps. Both the leaves and the stems are edible.

Wheatgrass Microgreen (1 square) item
Wheatgrass Microgreen (1 square)
$2.50

These young sprouts of the wheat family can be eaten whole and raw, but more often they are juiced raw and consumed as a liquid. Beloved by many, especially among health food fanciers, wheatgrass has a very strong, pronounced taste.

