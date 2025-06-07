"Seeds of Change:Cultivating a Stronger Nevada"

Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry, sit down lunch and networking.
Grants entry, sit down lunch and networking.
Lunch table sponsor includes company table marker and 10 lunch tickets only 20 spots available.
VENDOR DISPLAY WITH TWO LUNCH TICKETS ONLY 5 SPOTS AVAILABLE
15-MINUTE LUNCH SPEAKER SPONSOR AND INCLUDES 5 LUNCH TICKETS ONLY 3 SPOTS AVAILABLE
CHANCE TO WIN 2 NIGHTS STAY AT THE AHERN HOTEL
10 PRICES PICK ONE AT OUR BOOTH
WIN A FREE LUNCH ON US FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH LUNCH AT FACTORY OF DREAMS
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!