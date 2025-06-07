Nevada Hispanic Business Group

Hosted by

Nevada Hispanic Business Group

About this event

"Seeds of Change:Cultivating a Stronger Nevada"

6360 S Pecos Rd Las Vegas

NV 89120 United States

DOOR PRICE NVHBG MEMBER
$45

Grants entry, sit down lunch and networking.

DOOR PRICE NON MEMBER
$50

Grants entry, sit down lunch and networking.

LUNCH TABLE
$350

Lunch table sponsor includes company table marker and 10 lunch tickets only 20 spots available.

VENDOR SPONSOR
$150

VENDOR DISPLAY WITH TWO LUNCH TICKETS ONLY 5 SPOTS AVAILABLE

SPEAKER SPONSOR
$1,000

15-MINUTE LUNCH SPEAKER SPONSOR AND INCLUDES 5 LUNCH TICKETS ONLY 3 SPOTS AVAILABLE

RAFFLE TICKET
$25

CHANCE TO WIN 2 NIGHTS STAY AT THE AHERN HOTEL

RAFFLE TICKETS
$5

10 PRICES PICK ONE AT OUR BOOTH

SEPTEMBER LUNCH TICKET
$5

WIN A FREE LUNCH ON US FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH LUNCH AT FACTORY OF DREAMS

Add a donation for Nevada Hispanic Business Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!