GUFACYC- Seeds of Faith, Fruits of the Future

Your ticket includes admission to the GUFACYC Spring Banquet, a special evening dedicated to celebrating our youth and supporting the expansion of free programs for children and teens in our community.

Each ticket includes:

A beautifully plated dinner (chicken, roast beef, or vegetarian option)

Live performances by students from GUFACYC programs

Inspiring guest speaker

Access to silent auction items

Music, entertainment, and an uplifting community experience

By purchasing this ticket, you are directly contributing to our $50,000 fundraising goal, helping us provide educational enrichment, creative arts programs, meals, supplies, and a safe space for youth ages 2–18.

Thank you for supporting the next generation of leaders, creators, and dreamers!