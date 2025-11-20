Greater United Faith Apostolic Church

Hosted by

Greater United Faith Apostolic Church

About this event

Add a donation for Greater United Faith Apostolic Church

$

Sales closed

GUFACYC- Seeds of Faith, Fruits of the Future

General admission
$50

Your ticket includes admission to the GUFACYC Spring Banquet, a special evening dedicated to celebrating our youth and supporting the expansion of free programs for children and teens in our community.

Each ticket includes:

  • A beautifully plated dinner (chicken, roast beef, or vegetarian option)
  • Live performances by students from GUFACYC programs
  • Inspiring guest speaker
  • Access to silent auction items
  • Music, entertainment, and an uplifting community experience

By purchasing this ticket, you are directly contributing to our $50,000 fundraising goal, helping us provide educational enrichment, creative arts programs, meals, supplies, and a safe space for youth ages 2–18.

Thank you for supporting the next generation of leaders, creators, and dreamers!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!