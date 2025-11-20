GUFACYC- Seeds of Faith, Fruits of the Future

Your ticket includes admission to the GUFACYC Spring Banquet, a special evening dedicated to celebrating our youth and supporting the expansion of free programs for children and teens in our community.
Each ticket includes:
- A beautifully plated dinner (chicken, roast beef, or vegetarian option)
- Live performances by students from GUFACYC programs
- Inspiring guest speaker
- Access to silent auction items
- Music, entertainment, and an uplifting community experience
By purchasing this ticket, you are directly contributing to our $50,000 fundraising goal, helping us provide educational enrichment, creative arts programs, meals, supplies, and a safe space for youth ages 2–18.
Thank you for supporting the next generation of leaders, creators, and dreamers!
Your ticket includes admission to the GUFACYC Spring Banquet, a special evening dedicated to celebrating our youth and supporting the expansion of free programs for children and teens in our community.
Each ticket includes:
- A beautifully plated dinner (chicken, roast beef, or vegetarian option)
- Live performances by students from GUFACYC programs
- Inspiring guest speaker
- Access to silent auction items
- Music, entertainment, and an uplifting community experience
By purchasing this ticket, you are directly contributing to our $50,000 fundraising goal, helping us provide educational enrichment, creative arts programs, meals, supplies, and a safe space for youth ages 2–18.
Thank you for supporting the next generation of leaders, creators, and dreamers!