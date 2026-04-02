Seeds of Faith Silent Auction

Upgrade your 2026 season with the ultimate VIP game-day. This isn't just a seat; it’s an all-access pass to luxury at Bank of America Stadium.

The Winner’s Choice:

Pick ONE high-stakes home match-up to attend:

vs. Seattle Seahawks (NFC Rivalry)

vs. Denver Broncos (AFC Clash)

vs. Baltimore Ravens (Elite Inter-conference Battle)

vs. Atlanta Falcons

vs. New Orleans Saints

vs.Tampa Bay Buccaneers

vs. Chicago Bears

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Silver Club Perks: