Nation Ford Baptist Church Incorporated
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Nation Ford Baptist Church Incorporated

About this event

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Seeds of Faith Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5901 Nations Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

Panthers Silver Club Experience: You Pick the Game! item
Panthers Silver Club Experience: You Pick the Game!
$75

Starting bid

Upgrade your 2026 season with the ultimate VIP game-day. This isn't just a seat; it’s an all-access pass to luxury at Bank of America Stadium.

The Winner’s Choice:
Pick ONE high-stakes home match-up to attend:

  • vs. Seattle Seahawks (NFC Rivalry)
  • vs. Denver Broncos (AFC Clash)
  • vs. Baltimore Ravens (Elite Inter-conference Battle)
  • vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • vs. New Orleans Saints
  • vs.Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • vs. Chicago Bears
  • vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Silver Club Perks:

  • Two (2) Silver Club Level Tickets: Extra-wide padded seats with prime mid-level views.
  • VIP Amenities: Private stadium entrance and access to 50,000 sq. ft. of climate-controlled lounges and upscale bars.
  • Parking Included: Stress-free arrival with a dedicated parking pass.
  • $1000 value
Hornets vs. Warriors: Lower-Level Thrills! item
Hornets vs. Warriors: Lower-Level Thrills!
$50

Starting bid

Get closer to the action with two (2) premium tickets to see the Charlotte Hornets take on

the following: Your choice


  • Nicks,
  • Celtics,
  • Warriors, or
  • Lakers


The Highlights:

  • Prime Seats: Located in the 103 Section, Row K—just 11 rows from the floor for an elite, face-to-face view of the NBA’s superstars.
  • The Match-up: A high-energy 2026-2027 season showdown against one of the league’s most iconic dynasties.
  • Buzz City Energy: Experience the best of Uptown Charlotte with easy arena access and a world-class game-day atmosphere.
  • $750 value


Private Golf Instruction Experience with Ashaunta Epps item
Private Golf Instruction Experience with Ashaunta Epps
$30

Starting bid

Unlock your potential with an exclusive, personalized golf experience led by an LPGA Top 50 Best Teachers and the founder of A Perfect Swing, Inc. This isn't just a lesson—it's a total game.


Your Experience Includes:

  • Two (2) Private Lessons: Tailored 60 minute sessions focusing on both mechanics and mindset.
  • Strategy & Swing Assessment: Expert analysis to sharpen your technique and on-course decision-making.
  • Pro Roadmap: Take-home drills and a custom improvement plan to keep you leveling up.
  • $400 value
Capturing the Moment: 2-Hour Photo Shoot with Markey Cage item
Capturing the Moment: 2-Hour Photo Shoot with Markey Cage
$30

Starting bid

Elevate your image with a professional, high-end photography experience! Whether you need stunning new headshots, a romantic couple's session, or a stylish personal branding update, Markey Cage brings a master’s eye to every frame.

The Details:

  • 2-Hour Private Shoot: Plenty of time for multiple looks, poses, and creative direction.
  • Expert Artistry: Work with a photographer known for capturing authentic personality and cinematic light.
  • Versatile: Perfect for families, graduates, influencers, or entrepreneurs.

Value: $450

Double the Indulgence: Two Gourmet Pound Cakes by Curtis item
Double the Indulgence: Two Gourmet Pound Cakes by Curtis
$30

Starting bid

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the gold standard of desserts! Known for their buttery crumb and perfect golden crust, these two (2) handcrafted gourmet pound cakes by Curtis are the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

What’s in the Box:

  • Two Full-Sized Cakes: Perfect for your next holiday gathering, office party, or a well-deserved treat-yourself moment.
  • Curtis’s Signature Recipe: Experience the rich, melt-in-your-mouth texture that has made these cakes a local legend.
  • Versatile & Delicious: Enjoy them plain, topped with berries, or paired with your favorite coffee.

Total Value: $100 ($50 per cake); winner can select from a full array of flavors

Homemade Heaven: Gourmet Sweets by Anita item
Homemade Heaven: Gourmet Sweets by Anita
$30

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate comfort with a custom-baked masterpiece from Anita’s Kitchen. Known for her flaky crusts and rich flavors, this is a must-have for any dessert lover.

Winner’s Choice:

  • Signature Cobbler: (Peach, Berry, or Apple)
  • Artisan Deep-Dish Pie: (Sweet Potato or Pecan)
  • Gourmet Cookie Platter: Two dozen oversized, melt-in-your-mouth favorites.

The Details:

  • Freshly Baked: Made-to-order for your next event or family dinner.
  • Premium Quality: Handcrafted with love and top-tier ingredients.
  • $100 value
Timeless Elegance: Vintage Raymond Weil Men’s Watch item
Timeless Elegance: Vintage Raymond Weil Men’s Watch
$20

Starting bid

Add a touch of Swiss luxury to your wrist with this stunning vintage timepiece. Known for precision and classic design, Raymond Weil is the hallmark of a true gentleman’s collection.

The Highlights:

  • Pristine Condition: Crystal-clear face with no scratches and a polished finish.
  • Ready to Wear: Fitted with a brand-new black leather band for a sharp, modern look.
  • Fully Functional: Expertly maintained and in perfect working condition.
  • Collector’s Choice: A sophisticated "must-have" for vintage enthusiasts or as a high-end gift.

Fair Market Value: $350.00

Financial Roadmap: Consulting with Ken item
Financial Roadmap: Consulting with Ken
$20

Starting bid

Take control of your future with a personalized financial strategy session led by Ken. Whether you're eyeing retirement, growing a business, or optimizing investments, get the expert clarity you need.

What’s Included:

  • Strategy Session: A comprehensive review of your financial goals and current portfolio.
  • Custom Action Plan: Professional insights on tax efficiency, wealth building, and long-term security.
  • Expert Advice: Direct consulting to answer your specific financial questions.

Fair Market Value: $500.00

Sharp Style: New Stacy Adams Wing tips; Size 13 item
Sharp Style: New Stacy Adams Wing tips; Size 13
$10

Starting bid

Step out in classic sophistication with these brand-new Stacy Adams wingtip shoes. Known for their timeless silhouette and superior craftsmanship, these are a staple for any sharp-dressed man’s wardrobe.

The Details:

  • Condition: Pristine, never worn, and never used.
  • Size: Men’s 13.
  • Color: Sleek, versatile Black.
  • Style: Iconic wingtip design with intricate perforated detailing, perfect for weddings, the boardroom, or formal events.

Fair Market Value: $95.00

Vintage Icon: The Mini Bennett Coach "Boston" Bag item
Vintage Icon: The Mini Bennett Coach "Boston" Bag
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your accessory game with this timeless authentic vintage Coach Bowler. A favorite among collectors, this classic silhouette combines 1990s nostalgia with the legendary durability of Coach’s artisan leather. Dust bag included.

The Highlights:

  • Excellent Condition: Meticulously maintained with supple, high-quality glove-tanned leather and a clean interior.
  • The Silhouette: Features the iconic structured "Boston" shape with sturdy rolled handles and a secure full-zip closure.
  • Timeless Style: A versatile piece that transitions effortlessly from a casual day out to a sophisticated evening look.
  • Collector's Dream: Includes the original brass hardware and the classic Coach hang-tag. 

Fair Market Value: $150.00 – $225.00

Sparkling Sophistication: Cole Haan Shimmer Straw Tote item
Sparkling Sophistication: Cole Haan Shimmer Straw Tote
$20

Starting bid

Elevate your wardrobe with this stunning Cole Haan woven straw handbag. This isn't just a summer bag—the natural straw is infused with a subtle gold shimmer, beautifully contrasted by high-shine black patent leather trim.

The Highlights:

  • Pristine & New: Never used and still in the original factory plastic.
  • Radiant Detail: The woven straw features a delicate gold sparkle that catches the light beautifully.
  • Premium Accents: Polished black patent leather handles and trim for a sophisticated, high-contrast look.
  • Full Set: Includes the original Cole Haan dust bag for protection.

Fair Market Value:$300.00

Luxury Private Picnic & Connection Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ item
Luxury Private Picnic & Connection Experience ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
$25

Starting bid

Reconnect in Style with a 5-Star Charlotte Escape

Enjoy an exquisitely curated outdoor retreat designed by Danielle Price, a premier luxury picnic founder and Relationship Expert. Perfect for couples looking to elevate their connection in a stunning, stress-free setting.

  • Custom Designer Setup: High-end linens, plush seating, and fresh florals.
  • Gourmet Charcuterie: A premium artisanal board with seasonal pairings.
  • Expertly Guided: Includes Danielle’s exclusive "Connection Prompts" for meaningful conversation.
  • Total Luxury: 2 hours of private bliss—we handle the full setup and cleanup!

Value: $249
Donor: Danielle Price

Vocal Lessons by Darryl Conner item
Vocal Lessons by Darryl Conner
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Darryl Conner

Description:
Unlock your voice with Darryl Conner, an elite musician and renowned vocal coach. This package is perfect for anyone—from beginners to seasoned singers—looking to improve technique, range, and confidence with a pro.

Package Includes:

  • Three (3) 1-on-1 private lessons (30 mins each)
  • Expert coaching tailored to your favorite musical style
  • Flexible scheduling for your convenience

Market Value: $150.00

Koaching for Klarity item
Koaching for Klarity
$30

Starting bid

- Invest in yourself, in your personal growth! Understand how to move forward towards your goals.  

     - Reap the rewards of honest, safe, non-judgmental engagement designed to promote growth.

     - Open the door to greater self-awareness, self-acceptance, self-discovery.

  • Two 50 minute sessions (with the option to continue with paid sessions)

Value: $300 ($150/ hour)

Interior Design Consultation item
Interior Design Consultation
$20

Starting bid

Donated by 16 & Three Interior Design 


Transform your space, elevate your life

A one-on-one consultation for up to 90 minutes with Dashirl Roach, a Charlotte-based interior designer specializing in beautiful and functional residential spaces. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or envisioning a full home transformation, this session will leave you with expert direction, personalized design ideas, and a clear path forward — no guesswork required.


Valued at $450 | A full-service design experience starts here.

EZ Auto Titles & Tags, Inc. - Luxury DMV Concierge Service item
EZ Auto Titles & Tags, Inc. - Luxury DMV Concierge Service
$30

Starting bid

Auction Items:
Vehicle Title Service
Vehicle Registration Service


About the Service:
EZ Auto Titles & Tags provides a luxury DMV concierge experience, handling vehicle title and registration services on behalf of our clients. Instead of waiting in long DMV lines or dealing with confusing paperwork, we take care of everything for you—quickly, professionally, and stress-free.

Why This Is Valuable:
- Saves hours of time at the DMV
- Avoids paperwork errors and delays
- Fast turnaround (often next business day)
- Personalized, professional service

Terms & Conditions:
- Covers EZ Auto Titles & Tags service fee only
- Does not include state/NCDMV fees
- One-time use per certificate
- No expiration date

Perfect For:
Anyone purchasing a vehicle, needing a title transfer, or renewing their registration.


Vehicle Title Service – $350 Value
Vehicle Registration Service – $250 Value


Mr. Five Star item
Mr. Five Star
$10

Starting bid

Owner Profile: Chris ("Mr. Five Star")

According to client reviews from Yelp, Chris is recognized for his:

  • Expert Craftsmanship: Customers frequently describe him as a "master" and an "incredible talent" who is detail-oriented and meticulous with fades and line-ups.
  • Professionalism: Reviewers on StyleSeat highlight his professional, friendly demeanor and his ability to provide a personalized experience without making clients feel rushed.
  • Community Reputation: He has built a loyal following in Charlotte, with some clients even traveling from out of state specifically for his services. 

Fair value: $80

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