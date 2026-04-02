Seeds of Faith Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Upgrade your 2026 season with the ultimate VIP game-day. This isn't just a seat; it’s an all-access pass to luxury at Bank of America Stadium.
The Winner’s Choice:
Pick ONE high-stakes home match-up to attend:
The Silver Club Perks:
Starting bid
Get closer to the action with two (2) premium tickets to see the Charlotte Hornets take on
the following: Your choice
The Highlights:
Starting bid
Unlock your potential with an exclusive, personalized golf experience led by an LPGA Top 50 Best Teachers and the founder of A Perfect Swing, Inc. This isn't just a lesson—it's a total game.
Your Experience Includes:
Starting bid
Elevate your image with a professional, high-end photography experience! Whether you need stunning new headshots, a romantic couple's session, or a stylish personal branding update, Markey Cage brings a master’s eye to every frame.
The Details:
Value: $450
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with the gold standard of desserts! Known for their buttery crumb and perfect golden crust, these two (2) handcrafted gourmet pound cakes by Curtis are the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
What’s in the Box:
Total Value: $100 ($50 per cake); winner can select from a full array of flavors
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate comfort with a custom-baked masterpiece from Anita’s Kitchen. Known for her flaky crusts and rich flavors, this is a must-have for any dessert lover.
Winner’s Choice:
The Details:
Starting bid
Add a touch of Swiss luxury to your wrist with this stunning vintage timepiece. Known for precision and classic design, Raymond Weil is the hallmark of a true gentleman’s collection.
The Highlights:
Fair Market Value: $350.00
Starting bid
Take control of your future with a personalized financial strategy session led by Ken. Whether you're eyeing retirement, growing a business, or optimizing investments, get the expert clarity you need.
What’s Included:
Fair Market Value: $500.00
Starting bid
Step out in classic sophistication with these brand-new Stacy Adams wingtip shoes. Known for their timeless silhouette and superior craftsmanship, these are a staple for any sharp-dressed man’s wardrobe.
The Details:
Fair Market Value: $95.00
Starting bid
Elevate your accessory game with this timeless authentic vintage Coach Bowler. A favorite among collectors, this classic silhouette combines 1990s nostalgia with the legendary durability of Coach’s artisan leather. Dust bag included.
The Highlights:
Fair Market Value: $150.00 – $225.00
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with this stunning Cole Haan woven straw handbag. This isn't just a summer bag—the natural straw is infused with a subtle gold shimmer, beautifully contrasted by high-shine black patent leather trim.
The Highlights:
Fair Market Value:$300.00
Starting bid
Reconnect in Style with a 5-Star Charlotte Escape
Enjoy an exquisitely curated outdoor retreat designed by Danielle Price, a premier luxury picnic founder and Relationship Expert. Perfect for couples looking to elevate their connection in a stunning, stress-free setting.
Value: $249
Donor: Danielle Price
Starting bid
Donated By: Darryl Conner
Description:
Unlock your voice with Darryl Conner, an elite musician and renowned vocal coach. This package is perfect for anyone—from beginners to seasoned singers—looking to improve technique, range, and confidence with a pro.
Package Includes:
Market Value: $150.00
Starting bid
- Invest in yourself, in your personal growth! Understand how to move forward towards your goals.
- Reap the rewards of honest, safe, non-judgmental engagement designed to promote growth.
- Open the door to greater self-awareness, self-acceptance, self-discovery.
Value: $300 ($150/ hour)
Starting bid
Donated by 16 & Three Interior Design
Transform your space, elevate your life
A one-on-one consultation for up to 90 minutes with Dashirl Roach, a Charlotte-based interior designer specializing in beautiful and functional residential spaces. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or envisioning a full home transformation, this session will leave you with expert direction, personalized design ideas, and a clear path forward — no guesswork required.
Valued at $450 | A full-service design experience starts here.
Starting bid
Auction Items:
Vehicle Title Service
Vehicle Registration Service
About the Service:
EZ Auto Titles & Tags provides a luxury DMV concierge experience, handling vehicle title and registration services on behalf of our clients. Instead of waiting in long DMV lines or dealing with confusing paperwork, we take care of everything for you—quickly, professionally, and stress-free.
Why This Is Valuable:
- Saves hours of time at the DMV
- Avoids paperwork errors and delays
- Fast turnaround (often next business day)
- Personalized, professional service
Terms & Conditions:
- Covers EZ Auto Titles & Tags service fee only
- Does not include state/NCDMV fees
- One-time use per certificate
- No expiration date
Perfect For:
Anyone purchasing a vehicle, needing a title transfer, or renewing their registration.
Vehicle Title Service – $350 Value
Vehicle Registration Service – $250 Value
Starting bid
Owner Profile: Chris ("Mr. Five Star")
According to client reviews from Yelp, Chris is recognized for his:
Fair value: $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!