Seeds of Joy Brunch Sponsorship Opportunities

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Kalamazoo, MI 49007
A contribution of $2,500 or more gives you or your organization 8 tickets to the brunch, Gold Tier recognition on our program banner, as well as your logo/business in the printed program.
A contribution of $1,000 gives you or your organization 4 tickets at the brunch, Silver Tier recognition on our program banner, as well as your logo/business in the printed program..
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