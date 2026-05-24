Healthy House

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Healthy House

About this event

Seeds of Joy Brunch Sponsorship Opportunities

251 E Michigan Ave Suite 108

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Gold Tier
$2,500

A contribution of $2,500 or more gives you or your organization 8 tickets to the brunch, Gold Tier recognition on our program banner, as well as your logo/business in the printed program.

Silver Tier
$1,000

A contribution of $1,000 gives you or your organization  4 tickets at the brunch, Silver Tier recognition on our program banner, as well as your logo/business in the printed program..

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!