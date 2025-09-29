Seeds of Success Gala 2025

- (1) Ticket - Complimentary food and access to an open bar.
- (1) Reserved VIP Table - Tickets for 8 guests - Complimentary food and access to the open bar - Recognition as an Entertainment Sponsor - Company name and logo included on event signage - Recognition on the event webpage, social media platforms, and press materials. - Along with a complimentary custom gift from Rooted Ones.
- (2) Reserved VIP Tables - Tickets for 16 guests - Gala Complimentary food and access to the open bar - Recognition as a Spotlight Sponsor - Prominent company logo placement on event signage - Company logo linked to event webpage - Social media mentions and press-related media coverage - Complimentary custom gift from Rooted Ones
- (3) Reserved VIP Tables - Tickets for 24 guests - Complimentary food and access to the open bar - Exclusive recognition as a Presenting Sponsor - Premier placement of company logo on event signage - Link to company website from event webpage - Recognition across all media platforms (print, digital, social) and event press releases - Option for branded giveaway to attendees - Complimentary custom gift from Rooted Ones.
- Tickets for 4 guests - Complimentary food and access to the open bar - Recognition as an Entertainment Sponsor - Company name and logo included on event signage - Recognition on the event webpage, social media platforms, and press materials. - Along with a complimentary custom gift from Rooted Ones.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing