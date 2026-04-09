Seeds of Wisdom: An Intentional Book Sale Benefiting our School Community

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The best value-- includes one of everything: one copy of Simplicity Parenting by Kim John Payne, one copy of The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, and one Nevada Sage Waldorf bookmark
A custom Nevada Sage Waldorf styled bookmark.
An inspiring guide to raising calm and secure children in a busy world.
This acclaimed book explores the nature of childhood-- why children need play to mature into competent, thriving adults, and the risks that come with retreating into the virtual world.
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