Nevada Sage Waldorf School

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Nevada Sage Waldorf School

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Seeds of Wisdom: An Intentional Book Sale Benefiting our School Community

Intentional Parent Book Bundle
$50

The best value-- includes one of everything: one copy of Simplicity Parenting by Kim John Payne, one copy of The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, and one Nevada Sage Waldorf bookmark

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Custom Waldorf Bookmark
$1

A custom Nevada Sage Waldorf styled bookmark.

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Simplicity Parenting by Kim John Payne
$25

An inspiring guide to raising calm and secure children in a busy world.

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The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haid
$33

This acclaimed book explores the nature of childhood-- why children need play to mature into competent, thriving adults, and the risks that come with retreating into the virtual world.

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