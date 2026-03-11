G3 Life Applications Inc

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G3 Life Applications Inc

About this event

Seeds to Success Spring Break Agriculture Camp

13133 St Francis Ln

Thonotosassa, FL 33592, USA

Early Bird Registration (Half Day) 8:00 AM-1:00PM
$125

Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.

General Admission (Half Day)
$150

Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.

General Admission
$300

Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.

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