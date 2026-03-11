Seeds to Success Spring Break Agriculture Camp

Hosted by
About this event
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.
Important Note on Payments
These camps are sold per day.
Parents should be able to:
• Register for one or multiple days
• Select the appropriate grade level option
• Pay for the day(s) selected.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!