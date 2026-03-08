SEEF After-school Program

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About this event
Cerritos, CA 90703, USA
Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026
Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)
Cost: $180
Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026
Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)
Cost: $180
Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026
Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)
Cost: $180
Please sign the Waitlist and we will notify you as we expand and there are more openings throughout the year.
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