Hosted by

Stowers Elementary Education Foundation

About this event

SEEF After-school Program

13350 Beach St

Cerritos, CA 90703, USA

1st Grade After-school Homework Help (4th Session)
$180

Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026

Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)

Cost: $180

2nd Grade After-school Homework Help (3rd Session)
$180

Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026

Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)

Cost: $180

Kindergarten After-school Homework Help (3rd Session)
$180

Program Dates: April 13, 2026 - May 21, 2026

Schedule: 3 days/week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays, after school (1:45PM - 2:45PM)

Cost: $180

Waitlist
Free

Please sign the Waitlist and we will notify you as we expand and there are more openings throughout the year.

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