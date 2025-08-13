Hosted by

Seek Shelter Immediately Silent Auction

F4 Collector’s Poster item
F4 Collector’s Poster
$100

Starting bid

Limited edition movie poster signed by the “storm crew” (current cast & crew). Pick up in May 2026.

Seek Shelter Collector’s Script (Copy) item
Seek Shelter Collector’s Script (Copy)
$100

Starting bid

Limited edition movie script signed by the “storm crew” (current cast & crew). Pick up in May 2026.

Level 1 Evacuation Pass – Walk-On Role
$250

Starting bid

Seek Shelter Immediately — not because of the storm, but because your moment in the spotlight has arrived! The winning bidder will appear as a background performer in our upcoming film Seek Shelter Immediately. You’ll be on set, in costume, and immortalized on screen.

This exclusive pass grants you:

  • One walk-on role in the film
  • A behind-the-scenes peek at movie-making magic
  • Bragging rights for life

Warning: May cause friends and family to endlessly rewind to spot your big scene.

Fine Print (for clarity)

  • Role to be filmed on a mutually agreed shooting date
  • Must be 18+ or accompanied by a parent/guardian
  • No prior acting experience required
  • Transportation and lodging not included (unless you decide otherwise)
Level 2 Evacuation Pass –Day on the Set of SEEK SHELTER
$500

Starting bid

Seek Shelter Immediately — not because of the storm, but because your moment to watch the action up close and personal for you and a guest has arrived! The winning bidder and a guest will spend a day on set mingling with the cast and crew of the upcoming film Seek Shelter Immediately.

This exclusive pass grants you:

  • You and a guest access to on-set
  • A behind-the-scenes peek at movie-making magic
  • Bragging rights for life

Warning: May cause friends and family to endlessly jealousy with the amount of selfies you'll be taking

Fine Print (for clarity)

  • Must be 18+ or accompanied by a parent/guardian
  • Transportation and lodging not included (unless you decide otherwise)

