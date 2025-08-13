Seek Shelter Immediately Silent Auction

Hosted by
Limited edition movie poster signed by the “storm crew” (current cast & crew). Pick up in May 2026.
Limited edition movie script signed by the “storm crew” (current cast & crew). Pick up in May 2026.
Seek Shelter Immediately — not because of the storm, but because your moment in the spotlight has arrived! The winning bidder will appear as a background performer in our upcoming film Seek Shelter Immediately. You’ll be on set, in costume, and immortalized on screen.
This exclusive pass grants you:
Warning: May cause friends and family to endlessly rewind to spot your big scene.
Seek Shelter Immediately — not because of the storm, but because your moment to watch the action up close and personal for you and a guest has arrived! The winning bidder and a guest will spend a day on set mingling with the cast and crew of the upcoming film Seek Shelter Immediately.
This exclusive pass grants you:
Warning: May cause friends and family to endlessly jealousy with the amount of selfies you'll be taking
