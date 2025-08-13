Seek Shelter Immediately Silent Auction

Seek Shelter Immediately — not because of the storm, but because your moment in the spotlight has arrived! The winning bidder will appear as a background performer in our upcoming film Seek Shelter Immediately. You’ll be on set, in costume, and immortalized on screen.

This exclusive pass grants you:

One walk-on role in the film

A behind-the-scenes peek at movie-making magic

Bragging rights for life

Warning: May cause friends and family to endlessly rewind to spot your big scene.

Fine Print (for clarity)