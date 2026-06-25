SEEN Women's Conference Shirts

SMALL SIZE

Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt

Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton

Lightweight and breathable

Retail fit with crew neckline

Professionally printed front design

Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions

• Machine wash cold

• Tumble dry low

• Do not dry clean

• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.