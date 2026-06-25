A woman with flowing hair looks up into a bright sunbeam, with wheat stalks in the foreground and a circular frame behind her.
The Good Part Ministries

Offered by

The Good Part Ministries

About this shop

SEEN Women's Conference Shirts

Pick-up location

2725 E Oak St, Jena, LA

SEEN T-shirt SMALL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt SMALL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt SMALL SIZE
$25

SMALL SIZE

Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt MEDIUM SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt MEDIUM SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt MEDIUM SIZE
$25

MEDIUM SIZE

Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt LARGE SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt LARGE SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt LARGE SIZE
$25

LARGE SIZE
Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt XL SIZE
$25

XL SIZE

Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt XXL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt XXL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt XXL SIZE
$27

XXL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt 3XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt 3XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt 3XL SIZE
$29

3XL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0
SEEN T-shirt 4XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt 4XL SIZE item
SEEN T-shirt 4XL SIZE
$31

4XL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.

Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.

Shirt Details

  • Bella+Canvas premium unisex t-shirt
  • Soft Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton
  • Lightweight and breathable
  • Retail fit with crew neckline
  • Professionally printed front design
  • Color: Natural or Soft Cream (depending on supplier availability; both colors are very similar)

Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)

Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.

0

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