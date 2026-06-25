SEEN Women's Conference Shirts

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About this shop
2725 E Oak St, Jena, LA
SMALL SIZE
Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
MEDIUM SIZE
Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
LARGE SIZE
Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
XL SIZE
Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
XXL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
3XL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
4XL SIZE Our official conference shirt is a beautiful reminder that you are Fully Seen. Fully Known. Fully Loved. Inspired by Genesis 16:13, this design celebrates the God who sees us, knows us completely, and loves us faithfully.
Each shirt is printed on a premium Bella+Canvas unisex t-shirt made from soft, lightweight Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton for exceptional comfort. It features a retail fit, crew neckline, and high-quality professional printing designed to last.
Shirt Details
Care Instructions
• Machine wash cold
• Tumble dry low
• Do not dry clean
• Iron on medium heat if needed (avoid ironing directly on the design)
Preorders are strongly encouraged. Shirts will be printed after the preorder deadline, and quantities at the conference may be limited.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!