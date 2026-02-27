Soroptimist International of the Americas - Blythe

Offered by

Soroptimist International of the Americas - Blythe

See's Candies

Hoppy Bunny Box item
Hoppy Bunny Box
$15

510779

Easter Treasure Egg item
Easter Treasure Egg
$23

510777

Hoppy Days Box item
Hoppy Days Box
$13.75

511218

Assorted Eggs (6 pack) item
Assorted Eggs (6 pack)
$12.50

510696

Chocolate Butter Eggs (6 pack) item
Chocolate Butter Eggs (6 pack)
$12.50

510812

Scotchmallow Eggs (6 pack) item
Scotchmallow Eggs (6 pack)
$13.50

510114

Marshmallow Eggs (6 pack) item
Marshmallow Eggs (6 pack)
$12.50

510123

Dark Chocolate Butter Egg item
Dark Chocolate Butter Egg
$14

500758

Milk Chocolate Foil Eggs item
Milk Chocolate Foil Eggs
$11.50

603246

Dark Chocolate Foil Eggs item
Dark Chocolate Foil Eggs
$11.50

603247

Jelly Beans 12 oz item
Jelly Beans 12 oz
$8

600570

Peanut Brittle 1 lb 8 oz item
Peanut Brittle 1 lb 8 oz
$33

500355

Small Peanut Brittle 10 oz item
Small Peanut Brittle 10 oz
$21

500496

Peanut Butter Egg item
Peanut Butter Egg
$9

509499

Chocolate Butter Egg item
Chocolate Butter Egg
$9

509500

Bordeaux Egg item
Bordeaux Egg
$9

509501

Cheery Chick Box item
Cheery Chick Box
$11.50

511211

Truffles 1/2 lb item
Truffles 1/2 lb
$18.75

506540

Assorted Chocolate 1 lb item
Assorted Chocolate 1 lb
$33

540318

Chocolate & Variety 1 lb item
Chocolate & Variety 1 lb
$33

540322

Milk Chocolate 1 lb item
Milk Chocolate 1 lb
$33

540326

Dark Chocolates 1 lb item
Dark Chocolates 1 lb
$33

540330

Nuts & Chews item
Nuts & Chews
$33

540334

Bridge Mix 1 lb item
Bridge Mix 1 lb
$33

500356

Toffee-ettes (can) 1 lb item
Toffee-ettes (can) 1 lb
$33

500316

Almond Royal 1 lb item
Almond Royal 1 lb
$33

500315

Extra Fancy Mixed Salted Nuts 11 oz item
Extra Fancy Mixed Salted Nuts 11 oz
$14.50

610218

Sugar Free Dark Walnuts item
Sugar Free Dark Walnuts
$31.50

500052

Sugar Free Peanut Brittle item
Sugar Free Peanut Brittle
$21

500688

Awesome Peanut Brittle Bar (8) item
Awesome Peanut Brittle Bar (8)
$28

511248

Molasses Chips - Assorted 8 oz item
Molasses Chips - Assorted 8 oz
$18.50

510164

Peppermints - Assorted - 8 oz item
Peppermints - Assorted - 8 oz
$16.50

510167

Little Pops item
Little Pops item
Little Pops item
Little Pops
$7.75

Assorted - 506550

Butterscotch - 506551

Cafe Latte - 506554

Chocolate - 506552

Strawberry Cream - 510239


please note the flavor you would like in your order

Box Lollypops (30 pk) item
Box Lollypops (30 pk) item
Box Lollypops (30 pk)
$34.50

Assorted - 506545

Butterscotch - 506546

Cafe Latte - 506549

Chocolate - 506547

Vanilla - 506548


please note the flavor you would like in your order

Sugar Free Little Pops
$9.50

508985

Mini Milk Chocolate Bunnies (6 pack)
$13.50

510775

Build a Box
$35.50

500789

Easter Tote Bag
$3

710813

Marshmallow & Schotmallow Eggs
$11

503321

Dark Chocolate 2 lb
$63

540331

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!