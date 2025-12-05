See’s Candies Winter Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Dark Chocolate Chip Truffle, Milk California Brittle®, Dark Butterchew®, Milk Molasses Chips (3), Milk Butterscotch Square.
Dark Chocolate Chip Truffle, Milk California Brittle®, Dark Butterchew®, Milk Molasses Chips (3), Milk Butterscotch Square.
Made with Mary See's original recipe, our peanut brittle is packed with more peanuts per square inch than any other. Featuring the highest quality ingredients, each bite is loaded with buttery, crunchy, nutty goodness.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!