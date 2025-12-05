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Sekai Judo Club

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2025 Sekai Judo Club's Silent Auction

USA Judo Training Mat item
USA Judo Training Mat
$80

Starting bid

Bring the excitement of USA Judo to your personal workouts and training with a USA Judo Home Mat by Dollamur.


Mat is white with a smooth texture and features the digitally printed USA Judo and Dollamur logos.

A lightweight and easy handling FLEXI-Roll Home Training Mat can take your workouts to the next level. Now you can have a USA Judo Mat by Dollamur for training any time and practice techniques to gain skills and confidence. The USA Judo FLEXI-Roll mat measures 5' x 10' x 1.25" with white, smooth vinyl and digitally printed logos. Has the same great performance, high quality sports foam, and durable vinyl surface as the mats in your dojo. Rolls up for easy storage.


Signed by Michael Swain

https://dollamur.com/usa-judo-5x10.html


$360+ Value

4 days/3 nights at Quarterhorse Cabin Escape to Serenity 3 item
4 days/3 nights at Quarterhorse Cabin Escape to Serenity 3 item
4 days/3 nights at Quarterhorse Cabin Escape to Serenity 3 item
4 days/3 nights at Quarterhorse Cabin Escape to Serenity 3
$150

Starting bid

Escape to Serenity


3 nights stay at rental cabin in Twaine Harte

No pre-set dates

No black out dates


Recreation room, karaoke, pizza oven & hot tub.

Short drive to Pinecrest Lake or to Dodge Ridge Ski Resort


3 bedrooms

Master bedroom: 1 king bed

Bedroom 2: 1 queen bed

Bedroom 3: bunk bed and 1 full bed.

Den: 2 trundle twins and a pull out couch

2 full bathrooms

Four tickets to Titans vs. 49ers Game; 12/14/2025 item
Four tickets to Titans vs. 49ers Game; 12/14/2025
$150

Starting bid

Four - tickets to Titans vs. 49ers Game

Sunday, December 14, 2025 @ 1:35 pm

Levi's Stadium

Section 306-Row 4

and a SF 49ers water bottle

$900+ value

Whisk Me Away - Whiskey Package item
Whisk Me Away - Whiskey Package
$75

Starting bid

12 Year The Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese Whiskey

Green Spot Irish Whiskey

Whiskey Glasses

Whiskey Sphere Ice Molds


$250+ value

Sparkle & Shine item
Sparkle & Shine
$125

Starting bid

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush


Professional DIY Teeth Whitening Kit

Boka Whitening Toothpaste & Floss


$500+ Value

Korean Skin Care item
Korean Skin Care
$100

Starting bid

Biodance Collagen sheet masks

Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pads

Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum

Skinmedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator

La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water

Aprilskin Calendula Peel Off Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask


$400 + Value

SF Symphony - "A Charlie Brown Christmas - LIVE" item
SF Symphony - "A Charlie Brown Christmas - LIVE"
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to the San Francisco Symphony

"A Charlie Brown Christmas - LIVE!"

Monday, December 22, 2025 at 2:00pm

Seats: Premier Orchestra V 111, V112, V113, V114

$700 Value

The Power of a Smile item
The Power of a Smile
$125

Starting bid

Oral B Rechargeable Toothbrush

Waterpik Water Flosser

$100 Amazon Gift Card


$400+ Value

Recovery & Rejuvenate item
Recovery & Rejuvenate
$75

Starting bid

Brazyn Travel Foam Roller

Roll Recovery R8 (recovery roller)

Chiropractor Complimentary 2 patient visits

Must be redeemed within 30 days


$350+ value

Burgers & Baseball In N Out + SJ Giants item
Burgers & Baseball In N Out + SJ Giants
$75

Starting bid

8 Undated Bowl Reserve San Jose Giants Tickets

2026 Regular Season Home Game

Along with Ball Game treats & snacks!

EIGHT In-n-Out $10.40 meal gift cards

Pot of GOLD item
Pot of GOLD
$88

Starting bid

Coach wallet that includes over $500 in Gift Cards and vouchers which includes:

Costco, Amazon, Target, Robux, Cold Stone, Lululemon, Starbucks, Barnes & Nobles, Minato Restaurant, etc

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!