2025 Sekai Judo Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Bring the excitement of USA Judo to your personal workouts and training with a USA Judo Home Mat by Dollamur.
Mat is white with a smooth texture and features the digitally printed USA Judo and Dollamur logos.
A lightweight and easy handling FLEXI-Roll Home Training Mat can take your workouts to the next level. Now you can have a USA Judo Mat by Dollamur for training any time and practice techniques to gain skills and confidence. The USA Judo FLEXI-Roll mat measures 5' x 10' x 1.25" with white, smooth vinyl and digitally printed logos. Has the same great performance, high quality sports foam, and durable vinyl surface as the mats in your dojo. Rolls up for easy storage.
Signed by Michael Swain
https://dollamur.com/usa-judo-5x10.html
$360+ Value
Starting bid
Escape to Serenity
3 nights stay at rental cabin in Twaine Harte
No pre-set dates
No black out dates
Recreation room, karaoke, pizza oven & hot tub.
Short drive to Pinecrest Lake or to Dodge Ridge Ski Resort
3 bedrooms
Master bedroom: 1 king bed
Bedroom 2: 1 queen bed
Bedroom 3: bunk bed and 1 full bed.
Den: 2 trundle twins and a pull out couch
2 full bathrooms
Starting bid
Four - tickets to Titans vs. 49ers Game
Sunday, December 14, 2025 @ 1:35 pm
Levi's Stadium
Section 306-Row 4
and a SF 49ers water bottle
$900+ value
Starting bid
12 Year The Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese Whiskey
Green Spot Irish Whiskey
Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Sphere Ice Molds
$250+ value
Starting bid
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush
Professional DIY Teeth Whitening Kit
Boka Whitening Toothpaste & Floss
$500+ Value
Starting bid
Biodance Collagen sheet masks
Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pads
Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum
Skinmedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator
La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water
Aprilskin Calendula Peel Off Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
$400 + Value
Starting bid
4 tickets to the San Francisco Symphony
"A Charlie Brown Christmas - LIVE!"
Monday, December 22, 2025 at 2:00pm
Seats: Premier Orchestra V 111, V112, V113, V114
$700 Value
Starting bid
Oral B Rechargeable Toothbrush
Waterpik Water Flosser
$100 Amazon Gift Card
$400+ Value
Starting bid
Brazyn Travel Foam Roller
Roll Recovery R8 (recovery roller)
Chiropractor Complimentary 2 patient visits
Must be redeemed within 30 days
$350+ value
Starting bid
8 Undated Bowl Reserve San Jose Giants Tickets
2026 Regular Season Home Game
Along with Ball Game treats & snacks!
EIGHT In-n-Out $10.40 meal gift cards
Starting bid
Coach wallet that includes over $500 in Gift Cards and vouchers which includes:
Costco, Amazon, Target, Robux, Cold Stone, Lululemon, Starbucks, Barnes & Nobles, Minato Restaurant, etc
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!