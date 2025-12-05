2025 Sekai Judo Club's Silent Auction

Bring the excitement of USA Judo to your personal workouts and training with a USA Judo Home Mat by Dollamur.





Mat is white with a smooth texture and features the digitally printed USA Judo and Dollamur logos.

A lightweight and easy handling FLEXI-Roll Home Training Mat can take your workouts to the next level. Now you can have a USA Judo Mat by Dollamur for training any time and practice techniques to gain skills and confidence. The USA Judo FLEXI-Roll mat measures 5' x 10' x 1.25" with white, smooth vinyl and digitally printed logos. Has the same great performance, high quality sports foam, and durable vinyl surface as the mats in your dojo. Rolls up for easy storage.





Signed by Michael Swain

https://dollamur.com/usa-judo-5x10.html





$360+ Value